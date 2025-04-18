KWSO Calendar for Sat., Apr. 19, 2025

Health & Human Services welcomes families to its Easter Egg Hunt today for youth ages 0-15. They’ll have an egg hunt, barbecue, bouncy house, games and prizes. It will start at 11am with activities at the campus pavilion and the Behavioral Health Center grassy area.

The “Bash in Simnash” rodeo, sponsored by Outlaw & Suppah Ranch, is today and starts at noon at the Simnasho Rodeo Grounds. There will be a wild horse race, team roping, mixed broncs, breakaway, junior & senior cold race and 2-plus-1 wild horse race. And, there’s a kids’ Easter egg hunter after the events.

Warm Springs Fire Management is hosting a nighttime Easter egg hunt this evening at 8 at the Warm Springs K8 playground area. They’ll have hunts for 6 year and under and age 7 and over. They’ll have prizes and free hotdogs. Don’t forget to bring a flashlight.

The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association is inviting you to join them for their Easter Egg Hunt tomorrow (4/20) at the Warm Springs rodeo grounds. Gates will open at 12:30 and the egg hunt will get going with a bullhorn start at 1. The fields will be marked off so park accordingly.

Wellness of Warm Springs & Warm Springs Shaker Church members invite all friends and neighbors to join them for an old-fashioned community Easter Sunday service and dinner. There will be garment services at the Shaker Church tomorrow (4/20) at 10am. There’s an Easter dinner at 1pm with an Easter egg hunt to follow – both at 2 at the old elementary school cafeteria.

All ECE (DayCare & Head Start) will be closed on Monday (4/21) due to electrical and boiler work.

Caldera Youth Program alumni are eligible to apply for the Caldera Scholarship Program. Scholarship funds are intended to cover tuition at trade school or college, are based on need and are paid directly to the school or institution. This scholarship is not a competition. Any Caldera Youth Program alumni who apply and meets the application requirements will have their applications evaluated to determine the amount of money they will receive. The Application Deadline Date is April 25th. For questions, contact the scholarship team at scholarships@caldera.org.

St. Charles Bend is hosting a Native Market at the Bend Hospital Campus on Thursday May 15th from 11am to 3pm. There is no cost to be a vendor and they will provide tables, covers, and help bringing in/taking out your items. Any interested vendors should contact Shilo Shaw Tippett at St. Charles Madras.

Local food vendors are needed for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Employee Appreciation Day happening in June. If you’re interested, apply at the Human Resources office in the Tribal Administration Building. For more information call 541-553-3262 or send an email to comp-benefits@wstribes.org.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center encourages new pregnant moms or postpartum mothers to come in to learn more about services and support that is offered. There are classes such as back to boards class, breastfeeding support groups, and prep for labor and delivery. At community health women can get pregnancy tests, birth control, child immunizations, and STD checks. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

Warm Springs Head Start is now recruiting children who will be ages 3 or 4 on September 1st for next school year. Head Start Helps Families with: Child Development, Nutrition, Health, Education, and more. The Warm Springs Early Head Start program is also recruiting for children ages 0-3. Early Head Start offers child development, family support and prenatal care. Learn More about signing up your child for Early Head Start or Head Start by calling the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center at 541-553-3241.

Community Health & Wellness classes, facilitated by Frank Smith, are held weekly and open to all community members. Mondays is a Health Activities class from 1-2:30. They discuss issues that seniors and people with disabilities live with. Plus, there are library visits and social outings. Tuesdays Tribal Best Practices class teaches traditional & cultural practices as an alternative to substance abuse. It’s at 11am in the old cafeteria. Wednesdays from 6-7:30 is Pencil Art Drawing at the Prevention office. Thursday is Fitness for Seniors from 10-11:30am at High Lookee Lodge. And Fridays mornings at 9 is a gang prevention meeting at the Warm Springs K8.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. Voc Rehab is accepting new clients and welcomes folks to drop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. For more information call 541-553-4952.