KWSO Calendar for Thu., Apr. 17, 2025

Groups and meetings at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays are: On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam also at 4.

The Branch of Natural Resources Wildlife, Range & Ag Department will hold a meeting from 5-7pm today at the Greeley Heights Community Building. They will discuss the noxious weed species on the reservation and treatment options in an effort to form a comprehensive Noxious Weed Management Plan. They will also discuss the upcoming Mutton Mountain Restoration Project. Dinner will be provided.

Natural Resources is reminding tribal smelt fishers to report their harvests. You can report your smelt catch to the harvest manager at 541-460-0272 or by email at mark.manion@ctwsbnr.org.

The Redsides Powwow at South Wasco County High School in Maupin is this evening with host drum the Black Lodge Singers. Dinner is from 5:30-6:30 and powwow from 6:30-9. All dancers and drummers are welcome.

Health & Human Services welcomes families to its Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday (4/19) for youth ages 0-15. They’ll have an egg hunt, barbecue, bouncy house, games and prizes. It will start at 11am with activities at the campus pavilion and the Behavioral Health Center grassy area.

The “Bash in Simnash” rodeo, sponsored by Outlaw & Suppah Ranch, will be held this Saturday (4/19) at noon at the Simnasho Rodeo Grounds. There will be a wild horse race, team roping, mixed broncs, breakaway, junior & senior cold race and 2-plus-1 wild horse race. And, there’s a kids’ Easter egg hunter after the events. Contact Daniel Gilbert 541-460-8061 or Dustin Suppah 541-325-6347 for entry fees. Vendors can contact Aja Gilbert at 541-460-8008.

The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association is inviting you to join them for their Easter Egg Hunt this Sunday (4/20) at the Warm Springs rodeo grounds. Gates will open at 12:30 and the egg hunt will get going with a bullhorn start at 1. The fields will be marked off so park accordingly.

The 3rd Annual Columbia River Round Dance, in honor of Missing & Murdered Indigenous People, will take place on Friday, May 2nd at Fort Dalles Readiness Center in The Dalles. It will start at 4:30 and go until midnight. Everyone is invited to join for the community awareness & healing gathering, an evening of songs, dancing, community dinner, special guest speaker and Native business vendors. Families are welcome to bring pictures or posters to honor their loved ones.

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources has issued a 30-day public comment period for the Sentinel Forest Vegetation Management and Timber Sale Project. The project proposes a commercial timber harvest of about 20 million board feet across 1,475 acres in a southwest section of the Warm Springs Reservation. KWSO has the project documentation posted in our news section today on our website KWSO.org.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will hold a Cannabis Referendum Vote on Monday June 16th from 8am – 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. Voters are being asked about allowing the Warm Springs CP Enterprise to open a Cannabis Retail Shop on the reservation and/or on trust and also to legalize the possession and use of small quantities of marijuana by adults 21 and older.