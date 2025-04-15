KWSO Calendar for Wed., Apr. 16, 2025

Miss Warm Springs Waurica Miller will be participating in the 2025 Miss Indian World Pageant at the Gathering of Nations Powwow in Albuquerque April 22-26. She has raffle tickets available for purchase. For more information you can contact Waurica 541-675-5348 or Teeney Miller 541-460-1845.

Committee updates are on the Tribal Council agenda this morning – Timber Committee; Health & Welfare; and Water Board. This afternoon – Land Use Planning Committee; Education; and then ECE Compliance.

Natural Resources is reminding tribal smelt fishers to report their harvests. You can report your smelt catch to the harvest manager at 541-460-0272 or by email at manion@ctwsbnr.org.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health holds Parenting Classes every Wednesday at 11am. There is also an Adult Wellbriety meeting at 4:00 each Wednesday.

The Community Center has changed its hours. It’s now open from 8am until 7pm.

If you’re without your WIC benefits or have missed WIC appointments – call today and get scheduled! Walk-ins are welcomed! 541-553-2352.

The Recovery on the Rez group meets every Wednesday evening from 5:30-7 at the new Park Place Housing community building. Food and drinks are provided. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The Branch of Natural Resources Wildlife, Range & Ag Department will hold a meeting tomorrow (4/17) from 5-7pm at the Greeley Heights Community Building. They will discuss the noxious weed species on the reservation and treatment options in an effort to form a comprehensive Noxious Weed Management Plan. They will also discuss the upcoming Mutton Mountain Restoration Project. Dinner will be provided.

The Redsides Powwow at South Wasco County High School in Maupin is tomorrow (4/17) with host drum the Black Lodge Singers. Dinner is from 5:30-6:30 and powwow from 6:30-9. All dancers and drummers are welcome.

Health & Human Services welcomes families to its Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday (4/19) for youth ages 0-15. They’ll have an egg hunt, barbecue, bouncy house, games and prizes. It will start at 11am with activities at the campus pavilion and the Behavioral Health Center grassy area.

The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association is inviting you to join them for their Easter Egg Hunt this Sunday (4/20) at the Warm Springs rodeo grounds. Gates will open at 12:30 and the egg hunt will get going with a bullhorn start at 1. The fields will be marked off so park accordingly.

WorkSource Oregon has a Mobile Employment Resource Van that comes to brings services to communities twice a month. Available services include job search assistance, interview preparation, resume development and career guidance. On Thursday, April 24th it will be at the Jefferson County Library in Madras from 9:30 to noon and at the Warm Springs Community Center from 1-3:30. Contact Matt at 541-280-8419 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

Southern Oregon University’s women’s basketball team is putting on a free 3-hour basketball camp on Friday, April 25th at the Madras High School gym from 4-7pm. It’s a co-ed camp for youth in 3rd thru 12th grade.

As part of its Indigenous Speakers Series, the High Desert Museum in Bend on April 25th will host LaRonn Katchia, the director of Pathfinders, for a discussion of the short film. Katchia, a Warm Springs/Wasco/Paiute filmmaker and storyteller, will be joined by Thyreicia Simtustus, Kahmussa Green and Kiahna Allen all from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, who are featured in the film. Part of the Frank S. Matsura: Portraits from the Borderland exhibition at the Museum, the film explores how the three young leaders are finding their own paths in balancing Native and non-Native worlds. For tickets info visit highdesertmuseum.org/pathfinders.

A one-day Jefferson County Baseball Clinic presented by Friends of Baseball, NARA, Warm Springs Prevention and Madras High School Baseball will be held on Saturday, April 26th at MHS. This is for baseball players ages 6 and older who are ready to improve their skills. Pre-registration for boys 6-9 years old will begin at 9:30am and the clinic is at 10. The pre-registration table for boys 10 and older will open at 12:30 and their clinic is at 1. It is free and space is limited. Bring cleats or gym shoes, a glove and hat. Contact Andy Leonard for more information.