KWSO Calendar for Tue., Apr. 29, 2025

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

Every Tuesday at the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting at 1:00, Adult Anger Management Class at 3; Adult A&D Education at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety at 4.

Warm Springs Fire & Safety is having an open house tomorrow (4/30) from noon to 1 at the Agency Fire Station. It’s a chance to tour the new apparatus bays, meet the firefighters and representatives from Prevention, Oregon State Fire Marshall, American Red Cross and more. Lunch will be served to the first 100 attendees.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting the homeownership Financial Education Series “Pathways Home” starting this week. Classes will be held Thursdays from 5:30-7:30pm May 1st through June 12th. To sign up contact email mallory@wscat.org or text/call her cell 541-460-7919.

Art Adventure Gallery will have an opening reception for its new exhibit “Art Branches Need Trees,” featuring COCC printmaking pupils and Bill Hunt woodcarvings. It’s this Thursday (5/1) from 5:30-7pm at the gallery located on 5th Street in Madras.

Saturday, May 3rd there will be a stone setting and memorial for Solomon “Solo” Stewart, Jr. Meet at the Simnasho Cemetery at 8am. The memorial, namegiving and lunch will follow at the Hehe Longhouse.

Warm Springs K-8 Academy Eagle’s Art Show is Thursday, May 8th in the K8 cafeteria from 5-6pm. Create fun masterpieces to be displayed. Prizes will be awarded.

The 3rd Annual Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union powwow at Madras High School is on Friday, May 23rd. There’s a dinner at 5:00 and grand entry is at 5:30.

A Tribal Adoption Election will be held on June 30th for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Previous attempts to hold a valid Adoption Election have failed due to not enough voter turnout. There is a voter turnout requirement for the Adoption Election to be valid with the need for 50 percent of eligible Tribal Member voters to cast ballots, plus 1. With 3,696 voters – 1849 VOTES are needed for the VOTE to COUNT. Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Adoption Election voting will take place at the Warm Springs Community Center from 8am until 8pm on June 30th.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Health & Wellness Center offers car seats for each new child born, home visits, prenatal and postpartum support, and breastfeeding support. Clients can also have assistance with car seat installation checked with Sheryl Lopez at community health. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.