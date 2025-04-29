KWSO News 4/29/25

Salmon Camp 2025 taking applications now

The Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission is accepting applications now for Salmon Camp 2025. They will select twenty incoming 6th and 7th grade students from the four tribes to attend the free camp. Meals and lodging are provided and, after the program is successfully completed, a stipend is offered. The week-long camp is held during the summer in tribal homelands. The four tribes take turns hosting Salmon Camp. This year, Salmon Camp will be at Camp Wittman on the Nez Perce Reservation July 28-August 1 and hosted by the Nez Perce Tribe.

Salmon Camp participants learn about the science and lifecycle of salmon, work on salmon restoration projects, explore Traditional Ecological Knowledge, meet tribal professionals working in the sciences, learn from tribal elders and cultural experts, and gain unique and valuable hands-on experience. Applications must be received by May 31, 2025 for consideration. Apply HERE..

Voter registration deadline is today for May 20th Election

Today is the last day to register to vote in next month’s Oregon special elections. All 36 Oregon counties have an election with ballots due May 20th. And today is the final opportunity to either register to vote or update your registration before ballots are mailed. Ballots will start going out to all Oregon voters on Wednesday. To register to vote or check your registration visit State of Oregon: Voting – My Vote.

Ballots should be in a ballot drop box or at a county clerk’s office by 8pm on Election Day – May 20th. If you are sending your ballot by mail – make sure it is postmarked by May 20th. Jefferson County Ballot Drop Boxes are located at: the Black Butte School; Culver City Hall; Metolius City Hall; Crooked River Ranch Administration Area; in Warm Springs across the street from the Post Office; the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office at 66 SE D Street in Madras. Wasco County Drop Box Locations are Wasco County Elections Office at 401 E. 3rd Street in The Dalles; The Wasco County Courthouse; Dufur City Hall; Maupin Civic Center; Mosier City Hall; and in Simnasho at Three Warriors Market.

Columbia River Gorge Commission funding restored

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Wash., The Columbia River Gorge Commission, the bi-state agency tasked with protecting the landscapes, wildlife, small towns, working farms, and cultural heritage of the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, will continue operations following a partial restoration of funding in the 2025–27 Washington state budget.

On March 27, the Washington State House voted to eliminate all state funding for the Gorge Commission, placing the agency’s future in jeopardy. Under the bi-state compact governing the Scenic Area, a complete funding cut from Washington would have triggered a corresponding cut from Oregon, effectively crippling the Commission’s ability to function.

This week, the Washington State House and Senate approved a final budget that restores funding for the Gorge Commission for the 2025–27 biennium. However, the agency’s budget was reduced by 27% from its original request, allocating approximately $1.6 million instead of the $2.2 million sought. Under the bi-state agreement, Oregon will now match Washington’s reduced funding, resulting in a combined total of approximately $3.2 million—down from the $4.4 million originally proposed.

Following the defunding vote, Friends of the Columbia Gorge launched a public advocacy campaign, mobilizing more than 1,300 people to send letters and make calls to lawmakers in support of funding the Commission.