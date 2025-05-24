KWSO Calendar for Sun., May 25, 2025

Warm Springs Work Education Development Department is taking applications for its 2025 student summer work program. It’s for students ages 14-24 who are Native American and reside in Jefferson, Wasco, Deschutes or Crook Counties. Students must complete a pre-employment workshop to be eligible. There is a workshop this morning at 9 in the Education Building first floor conference room.

It’s Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort today from 11am until 7pm. There will be free day use for all Tribal Members, spouses, residents of Warm Springs and tribal employees.

Warm Springs Sanitation drivers will pick up residential routes tomorrow (5/26) as normal and usual times. They ask that everyone please check in on neighbors and relatives who might need help getting their garbage totes to the end of the driveways.

PIRS by SriPonya is inviting families to play Loteria (Mexican Bingo) tomorrow (5/26) from noon until 2pm at the Youth Drop In Center located at 29 D Street in Madras. They’ll be serving birria nachos and welcome all to an afternoon of food, fun and prizes.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds its tenants that for after hours and weekend emergencies, they should call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of the next business day.

Warm Springs Head Start is now recruiting children who will be ages 3 or 4 on September 1st for next school year. Head Start Helps Families with: Child Development, Nutrition, Health, Education, and more. The Warm Springs Early Head Start program is also recruiting for children ages 0-3. Early Head Start offers child development, family support and prenatal care. Learn More about signing up your child for Early Head Start or Head Start by calling the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center at 541-553-3241.

Salmon Camp 2025 will be July 28-August 1, hosted by the Nez Perce Tribe at Camp Wittman. Salmon Camp is free but space is limited. Participants are selected through an application process. It’s open to incoming 6th and 7th grade tribal members of Yakama, Umatilla, Warm Springs, and Nez Perce Tribes. The deadline for applications is May 31st. Learn more and apply by visiting www.critfc.org/salmon-camp.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Members will vote in an adoption election on June 30th. To be eligible for the adoption list, an individual must have at least one eight (1/8) CTWS blood, descend from a Tribal member or former member of the Tribe, reside upon the reservation at least 3 years prior to application for adoption, not be enrolled in another tribe, and receive a majority of the vote in an adoption referendum. Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Adoption Election voting will take place at the Warm Springs Community Center from 8am until 8pm on June 30th.

Enrollment is open now through June 6th for the 509J Summer Acceleration Program. The program is for all incoming 509J students to get ready for the next grade. It runs July 28th through August 15th. For questions about Summer Acceleration at the Warm Springs K8 call 541-553-1563. Registration is available on the school district website.

Warm Springs Culture Camp at Peter’s Pasture is coming up June 12-14. Sign up with Culture & Heritage – stop by their office in the Education Building or call 541-553-3290.

There is an Agency District meeting on Tuesday, May 27th at the Agency Longhouse. There will be an afternoon session starting at 3:00, dinner at 5:30 and an evening session begins at 6.

The Warm Springs K8 elementary music concert is on Tuesday, May 27th. The concert for kinder, first and second grades starts at 9am. The 3rd-5th grade concert is at 1.

A Public Tour of the Navajo Power Solar Proposed Project is happening on Wednesday, May 28. Meet at the Greeley Heights community building at 9am where they will go over the details of the tour before driving to the project site. They will return to the Greeley Heights building for lunch and a discussion of the proposed project.