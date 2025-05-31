KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jun. 1, 2025

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Health & Wellness Center offers car seats for each new child born, home visits, prenatal and postpartum support, and breastfeeding support. Clients can also have assistance with car seat installation checked with Sheryl Lopez at community health. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

The 5th Annual Warm Springs Reservation Horse Sale is happening today from 11am to 3pm at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. For more information, contact the Hisatake Ranch at HisatakeRanch@gmail.com, 541-300-4799 or visit their Facebook page.

Today is the final day of the Warm Springs Gospel Crusade 2025 from 2-6pm each day at the Warm Springs Pavilion. Everyone is welcome to join.

IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild featuring Hunter Noack is this afternoon at Kah-nee-ta. Gates will open at 3pm and the concert begins at 4. The event along the river will include tribal vendors and special guest artist Native American flutist James Edmund Greeley. You can learn more about the event and purchase tickets online at www.inalandscape.org.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Employee Health Plan is getting a new health plan administrator effective June 1st. The Healthcare Provider Network will also be changing. A guide was emailed to employees on May 14th and new Health Cards will be sent out prior to June 1st. If you don’t get a card in the mail or have additional questions, email Comp-Benefits@wstribes.org.

The next Native Aspirations meeting is tomorrow (6/2) from noon-1:30 in the old school cafeteria building.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The K-5 egg drop at the Warm Springs K8 Academy is on Tuesday, June 3rd. Families are welcome to watch with their students. 1st grade is from 8:15-8:45. 2nd grade is from 8:45-9:15. 3rd grade is from 9:45-10:15. 4th grade is from 10:15-10:45. And kindergarten is from 11:30-noon.

Warm Springs Early Childhood is hosting a CCDF Meeting for the New 2026-2028 Plan on Monday, June 9th. Light meal provided. It will be held in C-Pod from 5-7pm. If you have questions about CCDF contact Paulette Henry at ECE.

The Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball Camp will be held June 11-13. Camp for grades 1-4 will be from 9 to 11am and camp for grades 5-9 is 11:30 to 1:30 at Madras High School. Contact the high school to pre-register at a discount or register at the first day of camp.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is advertising 4 positions on the Tribal Employment Rights Office (TERO) Commission, Class II – Tribal Member & Non-Member positions on the Warm Springs Composite Board of Directors and Class III Tribal Member & Non-Member positions on the Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Board of Directors. Letters of Interest, resumes and signed authorization for background checks need to be turned in to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO no later than 5pm on Monday, June 16th.

The 2025 Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair’s theme is “Healthy Choices, Healthy Life” – Reproductive Health. The health fair will be held on Tuesday, June 24th from 9AM -1PM on the Warm Springs Community Wellness Center Front Lawn.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.