KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jun. 2, 2025

Today is Late Start Monday for all 509J students. Schools will open 90 minutes later than normal.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Senior Fitness Class at the Senior Center is every Monday and Thursday morning at 10:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4.

The monthly Native Aspirations meeting is today from noon-1:30 in the old school cafeteria building.

The K-5 egg drop at the Warm Springs K8 Academy is tomorrow (6/3). Families are welcome to watch with their students. 1st grade is from 8:15-8:45. 2nd grade is from 8:45-9:15. 3rd grade is from 9:45-10:15. 4th grade is from 10:15-10:45. And kindergarten is from 11:30-noon.

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 9th at 7pm at the District Office/Support Services Building, located at 445 SE Buff Street in Madras. Regular school board meetings usually happen on the second Monday of every month and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are posted 24 hours prior to each meeting and corresponding minutes are posted after board approval.

KWSO and the Warm Springs Community Action Team are gearing up for a new season of the Thursday Market in Warm Springs. The Markets run through the summer into early fall – from 10:30am – 2pm at the campus pavilion each Thursday starting June 12th. The Thursday Market provides an opportunity for local people to take a break from their routine and visit booths set up by local programs, local small businesses & crafts people plus food sellers and fundraisers. To learn more – contact Sue at KWSO or Thomas at WSCAT.

Warm Springs Culture Camp at Peter’s Pasture is coming up June 12-14. Sign up with Culture & Heritage – stop by their office in the Education Building or call 541-553-3290.

The 1st Annual Rez Ball Summer Tipoff Showdown Youth Basketball Tournament will be held June 13-15 at the Warm Springs Community Center. Divisions are 18 and under coed and 14 and under coed. For entry information call Kayla or Phillip Tewee at 541-460-8222 or send an email to TeweeFamily@gmail.com.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Endurance Horse Race is on Saturday, June 28th. Race divisions are the Senior 16 & older and the Junior 15 & under. They are paying for first, second and third places. Registration will open at 7am at the 1910 Warm Springs Shaker Church. The Senior Division race starts at 8, and the Junior Division at 8:15. For more information contact HisatakeRanch@gmail.com

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Adoption Election voting will take place at the Warm Springs Community Center from 8am until 8pm on June 30th. Those whose names are on the Adoption Election ballot will be decided on individually by voters. There have been previous attempts to hold a valid Adoption Election for the CTWS but recent efforts came up short with not enough voter turnout. There is a 50% voter turnout requirement for the vote to be valid. There are 3,696 voters – so 1849 VOTES are needed for the VOTE to COUNT. Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Adoption Election voting will take place at the Warm Springs Community Center from 8am until 8pm on June 30th.

The Warm Springs clinic will be doing School Sports Physicals on July 8th and August 5th – this will also include optometry and dental screenings along with their medical exam. Call 541-553-2610 to pre-schedule you students.