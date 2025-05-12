KWSO Calendar for Tue., May 13, 2025

Today at the Warm Springs K8 Academy – there is ELA state testing happening, and the track team will travel to Sisters. Families are welcome to join to celebrate 5th grade students as they graduate from the Drug Abuse Resistance Education or DARE Program this morning at 8:45 in the school library. And, the Scholastic Book Fair is open this week. Students will have an opportunity to shop the last book fair of the school year during their library specials. Families that would like to shop with their student are able to go in after school from 3:00-3:30 pm.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

Every Tuesday at the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting at 1:00, Adult Anger Management Class at 3; Adult A&D Education at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety at 4.

Today is Senior Lunch and they are serving fried smelt with roasted Brussels sprouts & mashed potatoes from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

The Warm Springs Youth Council will host a school board candidate forum today from 5:30-7:30pm at the Agency Longhouse.

A Kindergarten Welcome night for families who will have a kindergartener beginning in September 2025 is happening at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy tomorrow (5/14) from 4-6m. This is an opportunity for families and their student to meet the kindergarten teachers, learn about kindergarten, and complete registration paperwork. And, they will have some fun giveaways for future Eagles.

St. Charles Bend is hosting a Native Market at the Bend Hospital Campus on Thursday (5/15) from 11am to 3pm. There is no cost to be a vendor and they will provide tables, covers, and help bringing in/taking out your items. Any interested vendors should contact Shilo Shaw Tippett at St. Charles Madras.

Golfers of all skill levels are invited to participate in Oregon State University – Cascades’ third annual golf-putting tournament this Friday (5/16). The tournament will start at 9 a.m. at Eagle Crest Resort in Redmond. It is open to people of all ages. Proceeds from the event will support the OSU-Cascades Student Emergency Fund. The fund assists students experiencing unexpected financial hardship that interferes with their academic progress. Student recipients can use emergency scholarships to help with textbooks, transportation, rent and other essential needs, helping them stay on track to complete their degree. For more information you can visit ForOregonState.org.

Salmon Camp 2025 will be July 28-August 1, hosted by the Nez Perce Tribe at Camp Wittman. Salmon Camp is free but space is limited. Participants are selected through an application process. It’s open to incoming 6th and 7th grade tribal members of Yakama, Umatilla, Warm Springs, and Nez Perce Tribes. The deadline for applications is May 31st. Learn more and apply by visiting www.critfc.org/salmon-camp.

KWSO and the Warm Springs Community Action Team are gearing up for a new season of the Thursday Market in Warm Springs. The Markets run through the summer into early fall – from 10:30am – 2pm at the campus pavilion each Thursday starting June 12th. The Thursday Market provides an opportunity for local people to take a break from their routine and visit booths set up by local programs, local small businesses & crafts people plus food sellers and fundraisers. To learn more – contact Sue at KWSO or Thomas at WSCAT.

A Cannabis Referendum will be voted on by Warm Springs Tribal Members on Monday, June 16th. There is a voter turnout requirement for the Referendum vote to be valid. One Third of eligible voters must cast ballots. With 3,696 voters – 1232 VOTES are needed for the VOTE to COUNT on whether to allow the Warm Springs CP Enterprise to open a Cannabis Retail store on the reservation or on trust lands and also – to allow legalization of marijuana on the reservation. Voting will take place at the Warm Springs Community Center from 8am until 8pm.