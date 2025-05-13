KWSO News 5/13/25

Sen. Merkley emphasizes importance of public radio

President Donald Trump is once again asking lawmakers to scrap federal spending on the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), a private, nonprofit corporation that Congress established in the 1960s. This past Saturday, Senator Jeff Merkley was in Madras for his Jefferson County Town Hall and highlighted the critical importance of public radio stations across the state…

CPB funding makes up 43% of KWSO’s annual operating budget. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs chips in 40% and we earn 17% thru revenue from underwriting, memberships, tower leases and donations. Additionally, CPB and FEMA awarded KWSO a grant to install and upgrade emergency alert equipment at the radio station and towers and to establish an alternate transmitter site in case of emergency. The 150k grant was issued an order to stop work but just recently was given the go ahead to continue the work. Congress is expected to begin work on its dozen annual appropriations bills sometime this summer and CPB funding could face some hurdles getting passed.

CTWS seeking Tribal Members for committees

The 30th Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is advertising to recruit interested Tribal Members to serve on its committees: There are six positions plus one alternate on the Culture & Heritage Committee, six positions plus two alternates for the Fish & Wildlife Committee and for each of these committees there are three member positions and one alternate – Education Committee, Health & Welfare Committee, Land Use Planning, Range, Irrigation & Agriculture Committee and the Timber Committee.

Letters of Interest and resumes of applicants interested in serving on a Tribal Committee should be submitted no later than July 7, 2025. They can be dropped off at the Tribal Administration Building addressed to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO or mailed to PO Box 455, Warm Springs.

White Buffalo baseball/softball

The 1-11 White Buffalo baseball team will host Crook County this afternoon at 430.

Lady Buffs Softball is looking to make it 2 in a row after blasting Molalla yesterday 20-8. They head to Prineville to take on the Cowgirls at 430.

Oregon governor testifies for controversial bill focusing on foster kids

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek threw her weight behind a controversial bill that would allow the state to send children in foster care to facilities in other states and change the definitions around restraints and seclusions. Lauren Dake reports:

New tool helps OR consumers protect personal data online

A new, free tool aims to equip Oregonians with the knowledge they need to take control of their personal data and protect their privacy online. Isobel Charle (shar-LAY) reports: