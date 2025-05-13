KWSO Calendar for Wed., May 14, 2025

A Warm Springs Tribal Member Adoption Election is June 30th. Those whose names are on the Adoption Election ballot will be decided on individually by voters. All Tribal Member voters are asked to vote – to ensure the voter turnout requirement is met, and a valid election is held. The Adoption Election will take place at the Warm Springs Community Center from 8am until 8pm on June 30th.

On today’s Tribal Council agenda, this morning – ECE Compliance; TERO Commission; and Kah-nee-ta Update. This afternoon – Indian Head Casino Update.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health holds Parenting Classes every Wednesday at 11am. There is also an Adult Wellbriety meeting at 4:00 each Wednesday.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. On the menu – chicken enchiladas with rice & beans. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. Folks can join the seniors for lunch – it’s $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

A Kindergarten Welcome night for families who will have a kindergartener beginning in September 2025 is happening at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy this afternoon from 4-6m. This is an opportunity for families and their student to meet the kindergarten teachers, learn about kindergarten, and complete registration paperwork. And, they will have some fun giveaways for future Eagles.

The Recovery on the Rez group meets every Wednesday evening from 5:30-7 at the new Park Place Housing community building. Food and drinks are provided. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Warm Springs Recreation’s annual spring yard sale is this Friday (5/16) from 9-3:30 on the front lawn of the Community Wellness Center. There will be food for sale starting at 7:15am. To reserve a table for the sale, contact the Recreation office.

Warm Springs Work Education Development Department is taking applications for its 2025 student summer work program. It’s for students ages 14-24 who are Native American and reside in Jefferson, Wasco, Deschutes or Crook Counties. Students must complete a pre-employment workshop to be eligible. There will be a workshop on Sunday, May 18th at 9am and another the following Sunday, May 25th at 9am in the Education Building first floor conference room.

The Warm Springs Commissary Project is looking for a Native American artist to create an outdoor permanent sculptured display. It needs to be related to the Commissary Project or the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Anyone interested in more information should send an email to starla@wscat.org by May 20th.

The 3rd Annual Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union powwow at Madras High School is on Friday, May 23rd. There’s a dinner at 5:00 and grand entry is at 5:30.

A 2-day suicide prevention awareness senior & junior wild colt race clinic in memory of Solomon Stewart is planned for May 24-25 at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. It’s for youth ages 6 to 19. The cost is $25 per child or $60 per team. There will be food and raffles. Entries can call or text in to Louis 541-460-6304 or Nathan 971-900-2069.

Local food vendors are needed for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Employee Appreciation Day happening in June. If you’re interested, apply at the Human Resources office in the Tribal Administration Building. For more information call 541-553-3262 or send an email to comp-benefits@wstribes.org.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.