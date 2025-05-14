KWSO News 5/14/25

Energy assistance available in Warm Springs

The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program in Warm Springs is currently accepting applications until funding is exhausted. People can go to the Family Resource Center and pick up an application for energy assistance. Jackie Minson can answer questions and help with filling out the form if needed.

Besides a completed application and required forms including a current electric bill, you should bring these items if they apply:

Current proof of earned income – no less than 2 months of paycheck stubs

Current SSA – VA 2025 award notification letters

Current Unemployment Income notification letter

Current General Assistance award letter from BIA

Current State issued benefits (TANF / SNAP)

Receipts verifying you paid towards your bill.

Proof of Identification for household members – Tribal ID, Social Security Card (If you have applied previously and your household members have not changed, you do not need to turn in new identification)

Make sure you have signed the application, and all the required documents are attached. Failure to do so could prevent your application from being reviewed for eligibility.

‘The Aunties’ storytelling program highlights Indigenous voices in Yakima, across the U.S.

Indigenous women are at the center of a fresh storytelling performance at the Capitol Theatre in Yakima, Washington, May 15th. Northwest Public Broadcasting’s Senior Correspondent Anna King has more:

56th annual Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Powwow

The 56th annual Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Powwow will be held June 27-29 in Warm Springs. Special Categories listed on the flyer include:

Cassie Katchia Shell Dress

60 and over Short Fringe

Miss Pi-Ume-Sha Girls Traditional for ages 7-11

Men’s Round Bustle

Team Dance

3-Man Old Style Hand Drum

Miller Family Hoop Dance

EJ Denny All-Ages Grass Dance

The contact for powwow information is Cyrille Mitchell, for the Traditional Dress Parade Ramona Greene-Baez, for Stick Game Tournament info Vanessa Knight-Crane, and Vendors can contact Sharon Katchia. The Pi-Ume-Sha Powwow chairman is Gorkey Mitchell.

Retirement celebration for the Rodin’s

A retirement celebration for longtime Warm Springs teachers Kevin and Renee Rodin has been announced for Friday, May 30th at the old elementary gym, starting at 4:30 and ending at 6. It is open to the community and will be a time for people to share their Rodin stories and celebrate 30 years of touching the lives of all their students and families.

KWSO weather for central OR

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.