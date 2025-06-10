CTWS June Elections Postponed

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council, on Monday, June 9, 2025, voted to postpone both the June 16th Cannabis Referendum vote as well as the June 30th Adoption Election due to flaws with the absentee ballots.

A memo was sent out by CTWS Tribal Council Chairman Dennis White III explaining that both elections will take place but need to be rescheduled so they are conducted properly.

During an online forum featuring Q & A on the Cannabis Referendum, that took place Monday evening (6/9/25), Wasco Chief Jefferson Greene shared that the elections have been postponed.

The absentee ballots sent out to off reservation Tribal Members included both questions on one ballot. That was for the June 16th Cannabis Referendum as well as the June 30th Adoption Election. The instruction was to return the absentee ballots by June 16, 2025.

These are two separate elections on two different dates and so the combined ballots and confusion about the deadline to return the ballots trigger concern about voter participation. There is a voter turnout requirement for both votes – the requirements are different for each since they are two different types of votes, governed by different rules. And so Tribal Council decided to postpone both elections.

Stay tuned for details about what’s ahead but to restate – both the Cannabis Referendum and the Adoption Elections scheduled for this month for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are being postponed.