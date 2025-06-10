KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jun. 11, 2025

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education will reopen today for staff and children.

The 3-day Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball Camp starts today. Camp for grades 1-4 will be from 9 to 11am and camp for grades 5-9 is 11:30 to 1:30 at Madras High School. Register at the first day of camp.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health holds Parenting Classes every Wednesday at 11am. There is also an Adult Wellbriety meeting at 4:00 each Wednesday.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a School Break Pool Party at the Madras Aquatic Center today from noon until 3. Families are invited to swim and eat pizza after. Space is limited. To get on the list call 541-615-0116 or email Jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. On the menu – baked chicken with pasta & fresh green beans. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. Folks can join the seniors for lunch – it’s $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

The Recovery on the Rez group meets every Wednesday evening from 5:30-7 at the new Park Place Housing community building. Food and drinks are provided. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Warm Springs Culture Camp at Peter’s Pasture is tomorrow through Saturday (6/12-14). Sign up with Culture & Heritage – stop by their office in the Education Building or call 541-553-3290.

KWSO’s Thursday Market is back this Thursday at the Campus Pavillion. There will be a free BBQ while supplies last. KWSO’s online information ecosystem assessment will debut, Deschutes Land Trust will be giving out plants, the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance will have free fresh harvest kits, Veterans Services will be offering information, a variety of local vendors will be showing their wares. Be there or be nowhere – it’s the Thursday Market tomorrow 10:30am – 2pm at the Warm Springs Campus Pavillion.

Tomorrow (6/12) Warm Springs Prevention is having its Summer Kickoff Powwow at the campus pavilion. Dinner will be served at 5 and grand entry is at 6. They’ll have summer prizes for participants and a door prize raffle for all. Categories are Tiny Tots 6 & Under, Jr. Boys & Girls ages 7-12, Teen Boys & Girls ages 13-17, Adult Men & Women 18-59 and Golden Age Men & Women 60 and older. All drums are invited to set up.

Everyone is welcome to join Best Care Prevention for a Color War tomorrow (6/12) at Sahalee Park in Madras from noon until 2. They will provide white t-shirts, food, water and snacks.

A monthly Mother Support Group – open to moms with babies of all ages – will meet on Friday, June 13th 11am to 1pm in the I H S atrium. It’s a space for moms to connect and share experiences, support postpartum recovering, breastfeeding, sleep and more. Moms can get guidance on infant care, self care and mental health plus gain confidence in the parenting journey. For more information call Dominque at 541-553-2352.

WorkSource Oregon has a Mobile Employment Resource Van that comes to brings services to communities twice a month. Available services include job search assistance, interview preparation, resume development and career guidance. On Thursday, June 19th it will be at the Jefferson County Library in Madras from 9:30 to noon and at the Warm Springs Community Center from 1-3:30. Contact Matt at 541-280-8419 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Employee Appreciation Day will be held on Friday, June 20th from noon to 3pm at the Tribal Administration Building. There’s a Back to the 90’s theme and there will be prizes awarded for the best dressed in theme. They’ll have food, music and raffles – and you need to be present to win the prizes. Be sure to wear your employee badge.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Rodeo is Saturday, June 28th and Sunday, June 29th at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. On Saturday it’s the Open Rodeo at 1pm. Events are Team Roping, Barrel Racing, Mixed Broncs, Breakaway, Wild Horse Race, 2+1 Wild Horse Race, Bull Riding, Ribbon Roping, Watermelon Race and War Hoop Contest. Spectator entry will be $20 per vehicle. Sunday is an Open Youth Rodeo at noon. Events are Junior & Senior Colt Races, Mini Bulls, Barrel Race, Calf Scramble, Stick Horse Race and Toy Race. Entry for spectators is $5 per car on Sunday. Call-ins for both days open now and will close June 25th for the Open Rodeo, and June 28th for the Youth Rodeo. You can message the Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association Facebook Page or call/text 541-460-8687 for call-ins, more information or to inquire about vendor spots.

Warm Springs Recreation’s 4th of July Parade and Fun Run will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Ending of the Vietnam War Era. Grand Marshalls will be Janice Smith and Ken Man Miller. The fun run will start at 7:30am at the baseball fields. The parade lineup is at the old elementary with judging at 10am and start time 11. A barbecue will follow the parade behind the community center plus a horse shoe tournament, watermelon eating contest and family fun, games and prizes.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. Voc Rehab is accepting new clients and welcomes folks to drop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. For more information call 541-553-4952.

.