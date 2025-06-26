KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jun. 27, 2025

Most tribal offices are closing early today in recognition of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Treaty of 1855. Children at the Early Childhood Education Center will need to be picked up no later than 12:30. There is no senior meal today.

The 56 th annual Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Powwow starts this evening with grand entry at 7:00. Saturday’s grand entries are at 1 & 7pm and Sunday at 1.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Endurance Horse Race is on Saturday morning. Race divisions are the Senior 16 & older and the Junior 15 & under. They are paying for first, second and third places. Registration will open at 7am at the 1910 Warm Springs Shaker Church. The Senior Division race starts at 8, and the Junior Division at 8:15. For more information contact HisatakeRanch@gmail.com

The Pi-Ume-Sha Softball Slam is Saturday & Sunday at Juniper Hills Park in Madras. Saturday is pool play and women’s games start at 9am, 11:30 and 2. Men’s games are scheduled for 10:15, 12:45 & 2:00. Single elimination games will be played Sunday.

The Pi-Ume-Sha parade this year will honor Warm Springs Chief Delvis Heath, Sr. It’s on Saturday and goes from the Warm Springs Campus to the Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds. Lineup will begin at 10am and the parade starts at 11. There will be adult, teen and youth divisions and four categories – riders on horseback, walkers, traditional floats and contemporary floats.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Rodeo is this weekend at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. On Saturday it’s the Open Rodeo at 1pm. Call-ins for events are closed. Spectator entry will be $20 per vehicle. Sunday is an Open Youth Rodeo at noon. Events are Junior & Senior Colt Races, Mini Bulls, Barrel Race, Calf Scramble, Stick Horse Race and Toy Race. Entry for spectators is $5 per car on Sunday. Call-ins for the youth rodeo are open through Saturday. You can message the Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association Facebook Page or call/text 541-460-8687.

The Museum at Warm Springs’ new exhibit “Saddle Up: Ranchers and Rodeo Life of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs” is now on view through September. The museum is open Tuesday – Saturday from 9am – 5pm and closed from noon – 1pm for lunch. The museum is closed Sunday and Monday.

Best Care in Madras is hosting a free musical performance tomorrow (6/28) from 5-10pm at the Jefferson County Event Complex aka the Fairgrounds. Performances will be by Jackson Michelson, June Bugs, DJ K9, Blue Flamez and Nicknack. Food trucks will be available.

Vendors and anyone doing fundraising are invited to participate in the Warm Springs Thursday Markets – each week thru September 11th. You can set up for free with tables and chairs provided by the Warm Springs Community Action Team. To learn more contact Sue at KWSO.

Warm Springs Recreation’s 4th of July Parade and Fun Run will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Ending of the Vietnam War Era. Grand Marshalls will be Janice Smith and Ken Man Miller. The fun run will start at 7:30am at the baseball fields. The parade lineup is at the old elementary with judging at 10am and start time 11. A barbecue will follow the parade behind the community center plus a horseshoe tournament, watermelon eating contest and family fun, games and prizes.