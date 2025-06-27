KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jun. 28, 2025

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Endurance Horse Race is this morning. Race divisions are the Senior 16 & older and the Junior 15 & under. They are paying for first, second and third places. Registration will open at 7am at the 1910 Warm Springs Shaker Church. The Senior Division race starts at 8, and the Junior Division at 8:15.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Softball Slam is happening at Juniper Hills Park in Madras today and tomorrow. Today’s pool-play games in the women’s division start at 9am, 11:30am and 2pm. Men’s division games are scheduled for 10:15am, 12:45pm & 2pm for men. Single elimination will be played on Sunday.

The Pi-Ume-Sha parade this year is honoring Warm Springs Chief Delvis Heath, Sr. The parade is this morning going from the Warm Springs Campus to the Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds. Lineup will begin at 10am and the parade starts at 11. There are adult, teen and youth divisions and four categories – riders on horseback, walkers, traditional floats and contemporary floats.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Powwow grand entry times today at 1pm and7pm. Sunday’s grand entry is at 1pm.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Rodeo starts this afternoon at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. Today is the Open Rodeo at 1pm. Spectator entry will be $20 per vehicle. Sunday is an Open Youth Rodeo at noon. Events are Junior & Senior Colt Races, Mini Bulls, Barrel Race, Calf Scramble, Stick Horse Race and Toy Race. Entry for spectators is $5 per car on Sunday.

The Museum at Warm Springs’ new exhibit “Saddle Up: Ranchers and Rodeo Life of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs” is now on view through September. The museum is open Tuesday – Saturday from 9am – 5pm and closed from noon – 1pm for lunch. The museum is closed every Sunday and Monday.

Best Care in Madras is hosting a free musical performance this evening from 5-10pm at the Jefferson County Event Complex aka the Fairgrounds. Performances will be by Jackson Michelson, June Bugs, DJ K9, Blue Flamez and Nicknack. Food trucks will be available.

COCC will have Youth Camps for ages 10-15 at the Madras Campus this summer. There is a Photography 101 Youth Camp: Learn to Take Pictures with a Pro July 7-10. August 11-14 is an Adventure Writing Youth Camp. A Field Notes: Connecting to Nature through Art Camp will be held August 4-20. And, August 11-14 there is an AI Adventures: Intro to Machine Learning camp and also a Mock Trial Youth Camp. Here is the link for more details.

The Warm Springs clinic will be doing School Sports Physicals on July 8th and August 5th – this will also include optometry and dental screenings along with their medical exam. Call 541-553-2610 to pre-schedule you students.