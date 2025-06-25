KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jun. 26, 2025

Thursday Market today at the campus pavilion will again have the distribution of 30 fresh harvest kits from the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance. This week the produce and recipe are for a Ramen Noodle Bowl. Head Start and Early Head Start will be recruiting. Local vendors will be set up selling food items, beadwork, jewelry and gift ideas and KWSO will be doing another Focus Group for our Information Ecosystem Assessment Project. See you there!

At the Senior Center today – there is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Today is a Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort. From 11am until 7pm there is free day use for all Tribal Members, and includes Tribal Member spouses, residents of Warm Springs, and Tribal Enterprise employees. There are also discounts for cabana rentals and food purchases.

Groups and meetings at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays are: On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam also at 4.

The Museum at Warm Springs will open its exhibition, “Saddle Up: Ranchers and Rodeo Life of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs,” today. It will be on view through September 27th.

The 56th annual Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Powwow is this weekend in Warm Springs. Memorials, New Joiners and Re-Joiners is this evening at 6 at the powwow grounds. Grand entry times are 7pm Friday, 1pm & 7pm Saturday and 1pm Sunday.

Most tribal offices will close early this Friday in recognition of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Treaty of 1855. Children at the Early Childhood Education Center will need to be picked up no later than 12:30 tomorrow.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Endurance Horse Race is on Saturday. Race divisions are the Senior 16 & older and the Junior 15 & under. They are paying for first, second and third places. Registration will open at 7am at the 1910 Warm Springs Shaker Church. The Senior Division race starts at 8, and the Junior Division at 8:15. For more information contact HisatakeRanch@gmail.com

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Rodeo is this weekend at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. On Saturday it’s the Open Rodeo at 1pm. Call-ins for events are closed. Spectator entry will be $20 per vehicle. Sunday is an Open Youth Rodeo at noon. Events are Junior & Senior Colt Races, Mini Bulls, Barrel Race, Calf Scramble, Stick Horse Race and Toy Race. Entry for spectators is $5 per car on Sunday. Call-ins for the youth rodeo are open through Saturday. You can message the Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association Facebook Page or call/text 541-460-8687.

The Pi-Ume-Sha parade this year will honor Warm Springs Chief Delvis Heath, Sr. It’s Saturday from the Warm Springs Campus to the Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds. Lineup will begin at 10am and the parade starts at 11. There will be adult, teen and youth divisions and four categories – riders on horseback, walkers, traditional floats and contemporary floats. For more information contact Ramona Baez at 541-460-0077.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Softball Slam is this weekend at Juniper Hills Park in Madras. Contact Jayleen Main 541-777-7172 for more information.

Best Care in Madras is hosting a free musical performance this Saturday from 5-10pm at the Jefferson County Event Complex aka the Fairgrounds. Performances will be by Jackson Michelson, June Bugs, DJ K9, Blue Flamez and Nicknack. Food trucks will be available.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will hold its 2025 graduation banquet on Wednesday, July 30th, beginning with a dinner at 6pm at the Agency Longhouse. 2025 Tribal Member high school graduates, college grads and those who earned vocational or trade certifications are asked to provide documentation to the Tribal Council office no later than July 18th. They already have the graduate lists for Madras High, Bridges and Roots. For more information call 541-553-3257 or email Sandra Danzuka sdanzuka@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds its tenants that for after hours and weekend emergencies, they should call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of the next business day.