KWSO News 6/2/25

Northwest wildfire outlook and hiring; Culpus Bridge Fire reported Sunday

Federal fire supervisors say they’ve been able to hire most of the firefighters they need for this wildfire season. U-S Forest Service supervisors say they are just 15 people shy of filling their wildland firefighter positions for the Pacific Northwest this season. That’s despite the Trump administration’s efforts to slash the federal workforce earlier this year. Still, there remain shortages among non-fire support staff — like biologists and park rangers who are certified to help fight large wildfires. There are also fewer incident command teams to help coordinate agencies during major disasters.

On Sunday, Warm Springs Fire Fighters responded to a fire near Culpus Bridge, a few miles east of the resort at Kah-Nee-Ta, where the Hunter Noack piano concert was taking place. According to information posted on the Watch Duty app, it reached an estimated 75 acres by 5pm.

OR lawmakers could lift limits on when abuse survivors can sue

Oregon would grant victims of child sex abuse or sexual assault unlimited time to sue their abusers, under a bill moving through the Oregon Legislature. Dirk VanderHart reports:

NeighborImpact cuts distributions as food supply drops 25 percent

NeighborImpact says a shrinking food supply is behind the cancellation of two of its food distribution programs in the region. A mobile pantry distribution in Redmond based at the American Legion that provided food to an average of 277 individuals monthly closed at the end of May and the Fresh Express Home Delivery will end later this month. That program feeds 380 homebound individuals each month.

NeighborImpact previously announced that reductions in federal commodity distribution have reduced the food supply to the region. Its 59 partner food pantries were informed in March that food supplies would be reduced by approximately 17 percent going forward unless and until commodity distribution through the federal Commodity Credit Corporation is resumed. In April, the reduction in food supply was even more severe than expected—25 percent.

Food distributed by NeighborImpact is sourced from federal commodities distributed through the Oregon Food Bank, local grocery stores, and community donations. The program purchases additional food each month to provide a consistent source of groceries to food insecure Central Oregonians. NeighborImpact brings resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

KWSO weather for central OR

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light east wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. North wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.