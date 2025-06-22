KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jun. 23, 2025

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water today at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Managed Care is sponsoring a free Mobile Dental Clinic with Medical Teams International today from 9-4 at the Campus Pavilion. People can get exams, check-ups, cleanings and fillings.

A Warm Springs Community Wildfire Preparedness Workshop is happening today from 10am to 1pm in the old school cafeteria. Lunch will be provided.

Senior Fitness Class at the Senior Center is every Monday and Thursday morning at 10:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair is tomorrow from 9am to 1:30pm on the front lawn of the Community Center. There will be booths offering health screenings, community resources, survey opportunities and all kinds of give aways. Remember to sign in when you get there, get your passport and have it filled out to get a Healthy Choices, Healthy Life t-shirt.

Power Up Tribal Energy Series will present a Warm Springs Tribal Community Energy Fair tomorrow 9am to 3pm at the Campus Pavilion. It’s a chance to learn about Warm Springs energy projects and ask questions. There will be free meals and home efficiency kits, an e-bike raffle, prizes and giveaways, energy career info, family activities and fun.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will be closed this Wednesday in observance of the Treaty Day tribal holiday.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is hosting a Treaty Day Barbeque on Wednesday at the Community Center Pavilion. It will start at 11am and go until all of the food is gone.

The Hoops Against Cancer Youth & Adult Basketball Tournament is coming up Wednesday. Divisions are 3 vs. 3 coed adult 18 & over, and 35 & over – and 3 vs. 3 coed youth ages 9-12, middle school and high school. To register contact Jaycelene 541-615-0116. They’re also looking for referees age 18 and older.

Free ready-to-make Fresh Harvest meal kits to create a 4-serving meal will be given out at the Warm Springs Thursday Market. The kits include farm-fresh vegetables from Around the Bend Farm, pantry staples, a seasoning packet, and a recipe card for a nutritious, budget-friendly meal. 30 kits will be available – stop by the Thursday Market between 10:30am and 2pm and pick one up. This week’s kits will be for Ramen Noodle Bowls.

The 56th annual Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Powwow is this weekend in Warm Springs. Memorials, New Joiners and Re-Joiners will be Thursday at 6pm. Grand entry times are 7pm Friday, 1pm & 7pm Saturday and 1pm Sunday.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Endurance Horse Race is this Saturday. Race divisions are the Senior 16 & older and the Junior 15 & under. They are paying for first, second and third places. Registration will open at 7am at the 1910 Warm Springs Shaker Church. The Senior Division race starts at 8, and the Junior Division at 8:15. For more information contact HisatakeRanch@gmail.com

The Pi-Ume-Sha Parade this year will honor Warm Springs Chief Delvis Heath, Sr. It’s on Saturday from the Warm Springs Campus to the Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds. Lineup will begin at 10am and the parade starts at 11. There will be adult, teen and youth divisions and four categories – riders on horseback, walkers, traditional floats and contemporary floats. For more information contact Ramona Baez at 541-460-0077.

Warm Springs Recreation’s 4th of July Parade and Fun Run will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Ending of the Vietnam War Era. Grand Marshalls will be Janice Smith and Ken Man Miller. The fun run will start at 7:30am at the baseball fields. The parade lineup is at the old elementary with judging at 10am and start time 11. A barbecue will follow the parade behind the community center plus a horse shoe tournament, watermelon eating contest and family fun, games and prizes.

The 30th Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is recruiting Tribal Members to serve on the following committees: Culture & Heritage; Education; Health & Welfare; Land Use Planning; Range, Irrigation & Agriculture; Timber; and Fish & Wildlife On and Off Reservation. Letters of interest and resumes’ of applications interested in serving on a Tribal Committee must be submitted no later than Monday, July 7th. They should be addressed to CTWS Secretary-Treasurer/CEO and can be dropped off at the Tribal Administration Building or mailed to PO Box 455, Warm Springs.