KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jun. 24, 2025

The 2025 Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair’s theme is “Healthy Choices, Healthy Life” – Reproductive Health. The health fair is today from 9AM -1PM on the front lawn of the Warm Springs Community Wellness Center. Lots of information booths and free items will be on hand.

A Warm Springs Tribal Community Energy Fair is today 9am to 3pm at the Campus Pavilion. It’s a chance to learn about Warm Springs energy projects and ask questions. There will be free meals and home efficiency kits, an e-bike raffle, prizes and giveaways, energy career info, family activities and fun. (just a reminder that the parking lot is under construction and so you will need to park by Kalama Fry Bread, the Presbyterian Church, or on campus)

Today is Senior Lunch and they are serving baked salmon from noon to 1 at the Senior Building. Tomorrow is the Treaty Day holiday and there will be no meals.

All WIC clients should call the Jefferson County Health Department for information regarding appointments and/or benefits at 541-475-4456. Also, a WIC table will be set up at the KWSO Thursday Market to hand out farm Direct Vouchers.

Tomorrow (6/25) is a holiday for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs to commemorate the signing of the Treaty of 1855. Tribal offices will be closed.

At KWSO we will be offering special programming tomorrow for the 170 th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of 1855. Tune in for drums, language & history all day.

The Hoops Against Cancer Youth & Adult Basketball Tournament is tomorrow. It's a 3 on 3 tournament.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is hosting a Treaty Day Barbeque on Wednesday, June 25 th at the Warm Springs Community Center Pavilion. It will start at 11am and go until all of the food is gone.

The Museum at Warm Springs will be closed tomorrow for the Treaty Day Tribal Holiday.

The 56th annual Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Powwow is this weekend.

Memorials, New Joiners and Re-Joiners will be Thursday at 6pm.

The Museum at Warm Springs new exhibit opens: “Saddle Up: Ranchers and Rodeo Life of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.”

Grand entry times are 7pm Friday, 1pm & 7pm Saturday and 1pm Sunday. KWSO will be broadcasting live from the powwow grounds.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Endurance Horse Race is Saturday. Registration will open at 7am at the 1910 Warm Springs Shaker Church. The Senior Division race starts at 8, and the Junior Division at 8:15.

The Pi-Ume-Sha parade will honor Warm Springs Chief Delvis Heath, Sr. It’s Saturday. Lineup will begin at 10am and the parade starts at 11.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Softball Slam is Saturday and Sunday at Juniper Hills Park in Madras.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Open Rodeo is Saturday 1pm. Sunday is an Open Youth Rodeo at noon.

The next Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort is this Thursday 11am until 7pm. There will be free day use for all Tribal Members, and includes Tribal Member spouses, residents of Warm Springs, and Tribal Enterprise employees. There are also discounts for cabana rentals and food purchases.