KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jun. 22, 2025

Managed Care is sponsoring another free Mobile Dental Clinic with Medical Teams International today from 2-6pm and also tomorrow (6/23) from 9-4 at the Campus Pavilion. People can get exams, check-ups, cleanings and fillings.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

A Warm Springs Community Wildfire Preparedness Workshop is being held on Monday (6/23) from 10am to 1pm in the old school cafeteria. Lunch will be provided.

Bright Night will do a community site tour of the Salmonfly Solar Project tomorrow. Anyone who’d like to attend can meet at the Greeley Heights Community building at 9am. They’ll drive to the project site and after return to the community building for a Q&A session. Transportation and lunch are provided.

Power Up Tribal Energy Series will present a Warm Springs Tribal Community Energy Fair on Tuesday (6/24) 9am to 3pm at the Campus Pavilion. It’s a chance to learn about Warm Springs energy projects and ask questions. There will be free meals and home efficiency kits, an e-bike raffle, prizes and giveaways, energy career info, family activities and fun.

The 2025 Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair is on Tuesday (6/24) from 9am to 1:30pm on the front lawn of the Community Center. There will be booths offering health screenings, community resources, survey opportunities and all kinds of give aways. Remember to sign in when you get there, get your passport and have it filled out to get a Healthy Choices, Healthy Life t-shirt.

Thursday the Warm Springs Thursday Market will be held from 10:30am – 2pm at the campus pavilion. Each week local people can take a break and visit booths that are set up by local programs, local small businesses & crafts people plus food sellers and fundraisers. To learn more – contact Sue at KWSO or Thomas at WSCAT.

The Pi-Ume-Sha parade this year will honor Warm Springs Chief Delvis Heath, Sr. It’s on Saturday, June 28th from the Warm Springs Campus to the Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds. Lineup will begin at 10am and the parade starts at 11. There will be adult, teen and youth divisions and four categories – riders on horseback, walkers, traditional floats and contemporary floats. For more information contact Ramona Baez at 541-460-0077.

ECE Head Start Round-Up Dates are Friday, July 25th and Thursday, August 14th. The Round-Up will include Optometry, Dental and Medical exams. Families do need to call to make an appointment for the round-up. Call 541-553-2610 to get scheduled.

Caldera is inviting any and all Warm Springs K-8 Academy middle school students to attend one of its eight-day summer camps this August. The camps are open to middle schoolers whether they’ve participated in the Caldera programming during the school year or not. The Caldera overnight summer camp is located in Sisters and campers will explore their creative voice and adventure in nature. Bus transport to and from camp is available at no cost. The Discovery Camp is for youth entering 6th, 7th and 8th grade and there are two sessions to choose from – August 1-8 and August 12-19. You can learn more on their website caldera.org or by emailing youthprogram@Caldera.org.