KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jun. 30, 2025

Sacred Road Ministries is hosting a kids’ program this week for youth in kindergarten through 6th grades. They’ll have games, crafts, snacks, bible story and more. It’s today through Thursday 3-5pm behind the Community Center in the pavilion and field area. No registration is necessary, just show up.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4.

Warm Springs Recreation’s 4th of July Parade and Fun Run will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Ending of the Vietnam War Era. Grand Marshalls will be Janice Smith and Ken Man Miller. The fun run will start at 7:30am at the baseball fields. The parade lineup is at the old elementary with judging at 10am and start time 11. A barbecue will follow the parade behind the community center plus a horseshoe tournament, watermelon eating contest and family fun, games and prizes.

The 30th Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is recruiting Tribal Members to serve on the following committees: Culture & Heritage; Education; Health & Welfare; Land Use Planning; Range, Irrigation & Agriculture; Timber; and Fish & Wildlife On and Off Reservation. Letters of interest and resumes of applications interested in serving on a Tribal Committee must be submitted no later than Monday, July 7th. They should be addressed to CTWS Secretary-Treasurer/CEO and can be dropped off at the Tribal Administration Building or mailed to PO Box 455, Warm Springs.

Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) is providing free legal assistance to low-income people in Warm Springs on Monday, July 7th and Monday, August 4th 9am to noon at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. If you qualify for services, they can help with expungement of a conviction, tenant rights, employee rights, protection from domestic violence, public benefits, will drafting and estate planning. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome but you may need to wait.

Both June elections for Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Voters were postponed. The Cannabis Referendum vote and the Adoption Election will be scheduled separately. The dates have not yet been set.

Warm Springs Head Start is still recruiting 3- and 4-year-old children for the upcoming school year. To learn more, contact the Early Childhood Education Center.