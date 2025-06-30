KWSO News 6/30/25

At the Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Celebration over the weekend, the Endurance Horse Race was held, this year honoring Warm Springs Tribal Chief Delvis Health Sr. The winner in the Senior Division was Atcitty Begay who finished the 15-mile trail in 58:33. Second place winner was Louis Stewart and third place Stephan Smith. The Junior Division, for racers 15 and younger, is a 3-mile trail and was won by Joletta Begay who finished in 12:18. Second and third place finishers were Alyssa James and Sonny Hollbreak.

Miss Rodeo Oregon Mary Olney made a stop in her hometown for the Pi-Ume- Sha Treaty Days Open Rodeo on Saturday. Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Champions were Tate Peterson & Tait Tucker in Team Roping and Jessie Walker in Barrel Racing. Ailee Aschoff was the Breakaway Roping Champion. Team Leclaire won the Wild Horse Race and Team Leclaire won the 2+1 Wild Horse Race. Isaiah Florendo was the champ in Bull Riding and the Mixed Broncs. He was also named the All-Around Champion.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say two firefighters were killed and another was badly injured after they were ambushed and shot while responding to a wildfire near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. The gunman was found dead after Sunday’s attack with a weapon nearby. A shelter-in-place order was lifted Sunday night after a tactical response team used cellphone data to narrow the search on a wooded area where they found the suspect’s body with a firearm nearby as flames rapidly approached. Investigators say the gunman acted alone. A law enforcement official has identified the suspect as Wess Roley.

Gas prices in Oregon and across the country are on the rise, driven by recent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The national average for regular gasoline increased by six cents to $3.22 per gallon, while Oregon’s average rose by seven cents to $4.05 per gallon, according to AAA Oregon/Idaho. AAA says it anticipates the Independence Day holiday will have record-breaking travel. 72.2 million Americans, including 875,000 Oregonians, are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home. AAA spokesperson Marie Dodds says that about 89% of travelers will drive to their destinations. Air travel is also seeing a rise, with new records anticipated for both car and air travel.