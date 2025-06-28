KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jun. 29, 2025

The Pi-Ume-Sha Softball Slam is being played at Juniper Hills Park in Madras today.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Open Youth Rodeo starts at noon today. Entry for spectators is $5 per car on Sunday.

Grand entry time is 1pm at the Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Powwow today.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Sacred Road Ministries is hosting their kids’ program this week in Warm Springs. Kids in kindergarten through 6th grades are welcome to join for fun, games, crafts, snacks, bible story and more. It’s Monday through Thursday, June 30 – July 3 3-5pm behind the Community Center in the pavilion and field area. No registration is necessary, just show up.

Free ready-to-make Fresh Harvest meal kits to create a 4-serving meal will be given out at the Warm Springs Thursday Market. The kits include farm-fresh vegetables from Around the Bend Farm, pantry staples, a seasoning packet, and a recipe card for a nutritious, budget-friendly meal. 30 kits will be available – stop by the Thursday Market between 10:30am and 2pm and pick one up. This week’s kits will be for Lettuce Wraps.

ECE Head Start Round-Up Dates are Friday, July 25th and Thursday, August 14th. The Round-Up will include Optometry, Dental and Medical exams. Families do need to call to make an appointment for the round-up. Call 541-553-2610 to get scheduled.

Caldera is inviting any and all Warm Springs K-8 Academy middle school students to attend one of its eight-day summer camps this August. The camps are open to middle schoolers whether they’ve participated in the Caldera programming during the school year or not. The Caldera overnight summer camp is located in Sisters and campers will explore their creative voice and adventure in nature. Bus transport to and from camp is available at no cost. The Discovery Camp is for youth entering 6th, 7th and 8th grade and there are two sessions to choose from – August 1-8 and August 12-19. You can learn more on their website caldera.org or by emailing youthprogram@Caldera.org

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center encourages new pregnant moms or postpartum mothers to come in to learn more about services and support that is offered. There are classes such as back to boards class, breastfeeding support groups, and prep for labor and delivery. At community health women can get pregnancy tests, birth control, child immunizations, and STD checks. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. Voc Rehab is accepting new clients and welcomes folks to drop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. For more information call 541-553-4952.