KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jun. 9, 2025

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

It’s the last Late Start Monday of the school year for 509J students. Schools open 90 minutes later than normal. Tomorrow is the last day of school!

Folks are invited to go on the Sisi Timber Tour this morning. Meet at the Forestry Administration office at 8am. Food, drinks and transportation will be provided. The tour will be in the Upper Warm Springs and Badger Watershed from the B-180 to the B-268.

NeighborImpact summer energy assistance – the Summer Cooling Program – will be available for assistance with electric accounts for income eligible households in Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson Counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Applications will be available today only from 8:30am until 4pm with Dot Thurby at the Family Resource Center. Bring copies of ID for anyone 18 and older, social security cards for all in the household, a copy of any type of income and a power bill.

Senior Fitness Class at the Senior Center is every Monday and Thursday morning at 10:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4.

Warm Springs Early Childhood is hosting a CCDF Meeting for the New 2026-2028 Plan today. A light meal will be provided. It will be held in C-Pod from 5-7pm. If you have questions about CCDF contact Paulette Henry at ECE.

There’s a 509-J School Board meeting this evening at 7 at the District Office/Support Services Building, located at 445 SE Buff Street in Madras. Regular school board meetings usually happen on the second Monday of every month and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are posted 24 hours prior to each meeting and corresponding minutes are posted after board approval.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy End of School Year Powwow is tomorrow (6/10) on the K8 football field. Grand entry is at 9:30am. All dancers and singers are invited. Bring your own lawn chairs!

An Agency District meeting will be held tomorrow (6/10) at the Agency Longhouse. There will be an afternoon session at 3:00, dinner at 5:30 and an evening session at 6.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a School Break Pool Party at the Madras Aquatic Center this Wednesday (6/11) from noon until 3. Families are invited to swim and eat pizza after. Space is limited. To get on the list call 541-615-0116 or email Jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org.

The Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball Camp will be held this Wednesday (6/11), Thursday (6/12) and Friday (6/13). Camp for grades 1-4 will be from 9 to 11am and camp for grades 5-9 is 11:30 to 1:30 at Madras High School. Contact the high school to pre-register at a discount or register at the first day of camp.

The Warm Springs clinic will be doing School Sports Physicals on July 8th and August 5th – this will also include optometry and dental screenings along with their medical exam. Call 541-553-2610 to pre-schedule you students.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is advertising 4 positions on the Tribal Employment Rights Office (TERO) Commission, Class II – Tribal Member & Non-Member positions on the Warm Springs Composite Board of Directors and Class III Tribal Member & Non-Member positions on the Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Board of Directors. Letters of Interest, resumes and signed authorization for background checks need to be turned in to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO no later than 5pm on Monday, June 16th.

Power Up Tribal Energy Series will present a Warm Springs Tribal Community Energy Fair on Tuesday, June 24th 9am to 3pm at the Campus Pavilion. There will be free meals and home efficiency kits, an e-bike raffle, prizes and giveaways, energy career info, family activities and fun.

The 30th Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is recruiting Tribal Members to serve on the following committees: Culture & Heritage; Education; Health & Welfare; Land Use Planning; Range, Irrigation & Agriculture; Timber; and Fish & Wildlife On and Off Reservation. Letters of interest and resumes’ of applications interested in serving on a Tribal Committee must be submitted no later than Monday, July 7th. They should be addressed to CTWS Secretary-Treasurer/CEO and can be dropped off at the Tribal Administration Building or mailed to PO Box 455, Warm Springs.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Health & Wellness Center offers car seats for each new child born, home visits, prenatal and postpartum support, and breastfeeding support. Clients can also have assistance with car seat installation checked with Sheryl Lopez at community health. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.