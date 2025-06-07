KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jun. 8, 2025

Papalaxsimisha’s 4th annual Honor All Head Start to College Graduates Warm Springs Community Parade is this morning. Line-up will begin at 8:30am at the old elementary. The parade starts at 11 and will end at the Community Center. The community is encouraged to show support by lining the parade route and cheering on the youth. Decorations will be provided for those who need them and gas cards will be given to the first 20 vehicles.

Folks are invited to go on the Sisi Timber Tour Monday (6/9). Meet at the Forestry Administration office at 8am. Food, drinks and transportation will be provided. The tour will be in the Upper Warm Springs and Badger Watershed from the B-180 to the B-268.

Warm Springs Early Childhood is hosting a CCDF Meeting for the New 2026-2028 Plan on Monday (6/9). A light meal provided. It will be held in C-Pod from 5-7pm. If you have questions about CCDF contact Paulette Henry at ECE.

NeighborImpact summer energy assistance – the Summer Cooling Program – will be available for assistance with electric accounts for income eligible households in Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson Counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Applications will be available for one day – tomorrow (6/9) from 8:30am until 4pm with Dot Thurby at the Family Resource Center. Bring copies of ID for anyone 18 and older, social security cards for all in the household, a copy of any type of income and a power bill.

A Cannabis Referendum Forum with Jim Souers will be held on Monday, June 9th at 6pm. Cannabis Referendum Forum with Jim Souers

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is tomorrow at 7pm at the District Office/Support Services Building, located at 445 SE Buff Street in Madras. Regular school board meetings usually happen on the second Monday of every month and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are posted 24 hours prior to each meeting and corresponding minutes are posted after board approval.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy End of School Year Powwow is on Tuesday, June 10th on the K8 football field. Grand entry is at 9:30am. All dancers and singers are invited. Bring your own lawn chairs!

An Agency District meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 10th at the Agency Longhouse. There will be an afternoon session at 3:00, dinner at 5:30 and an evening session at 6.

The Johnson O’Malley Committee is accepting summer extra-curricular allowances for Jefferson County 509J & South Wasco County students. The deadline is Monday, June 16th. Allowances for pre-k to 5th graders is $150, 6th-8th graders $200 and $300 for 9th-12th graders. For more information email JOM@wstribes.org, visit their Facebook page or contact any of the parent committee members Arlissa White, Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith, Celeste White or Martha Alvarez.

A Girl’s Soccer Camp with professional women’s soccer player Erika Olivera will take place June 16-18 5:30-8pm at the MHS soccer field. It’s open to 6th-12 grade girls in Jefferson County and all skill levels are welcome. The cost is $40 per player and includes a t-shirt, soccer ball and prizes. Scholarships are available upon request. FMI email 7ErikaOlivera@gmail.com.

The Warm Springs MCH Program holds Back to Boards classes every other month. The next class will be June 19th & 20th from 9am to 4pm. To add your name to the list call Sheryl Lopez at Community Health 541-553-2352.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center encourages new pregnant moms or postpartum mothers to come in to learn more about services and support that is offered. There are classes such as back to boards class, breastfeeding support groups, and prep for labor and delivery. At community health women can get pregnancy tests, birth control, child immunizations, and STD checks. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Endurance Horse Race is on Saturday, June 28th. Race divisions are the Senior 16 & older and the Junior 15 & under. They are paying for first, second and third places. Registration will open at 7am at the 1910 Warm Springs Shaker Church. The Senior Division race starts at 8, and the Junior Division at 8:15. For more information contact HisatakeRanch@gmail.com

Warm Springs Recreation’s 4th of July Parade and Fun Run will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Ending of the Vietnam War Era. Grand Marshalls will be Janice Smith and Ken Man Miller. The fun run will start at 7:30am at the baseball fields. The parade lineup is at the old elementary with judging at 10am and start time 11. A barbecue will follow the parade behind the community center plus a horse shoe tournament, watermelon eating contest and family fun, games and prizes.