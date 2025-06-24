KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jun. 24, 2025

Today is the 170 th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of 1855 between the Indians of Middle Oregon and the United States Government. The Treaty established the Warm Springs Reservation

At KWSO we will be offering special programming today for Treaty Day. We are focused on Language, History and Drums.

The Hoops Against Cancer Youth & Adult Basketball Tournament is going on today. It’s a 3 on 3 tournament.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is hosting a Treaty Day Barbeque today at the Warm Springs Community Center Pavilion. It will start at 11am and go until all of the food is gone.

The Museum at Warm Springs is closed today. Their new exhibit opens tomorrow: “Saddle Up: Ranchers and Rodeo Life of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.”

The next Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort is tomorrow 11am until 7pm. There will be free day use for all Tribal Members, and includes Tribal Member spouses, residents of Warm Springs, and Tribal Enterprise employees. There are also discounts for cabana rentals and food purchases.

Free ready-to-make Fresh Harvest meal kits to create a 4-serving meal will be given out at this week’s Thursday Market. The kits include farm-fresh vegetables from Around the Bend Farm, pantry staples, a seasoning packet, and a recipe card for a nutritious, budget-friendly meal. 30 kits will be available – stop by the Thursday Market between 10:30am and 2pm and pick one up. This week’s kits will be for Ramen Noodle Bowls. Also at Thursday Market – you can join KWSO for a focus group discussion at 11:30 on what information and news you are interested in but that is hard to find. See you there!

The 56th annual Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Powwow is this weekend.

Memorials, New Joiners and Re-Joiners will be Thursday at 6pm.

Grand entry times are 7pm Friday, 1pm & 7pm Saturday and 1pm Sunday. KWSO will be broadcasting live from the powwow grounds.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Endurance Horse Race is Saturday. Registration will open at 7am at the 1910 Warm Springs Shaker Church. The Senior Division race starts at 8, & the Junior Division at 8:15.

The Pi-Ume-Sha parade will honor Warm Springs Chief Delvis Heath, Sr. It’s Saturday. Lineup will begin at 10am and the parade starts at 11.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Softball Slam is Saturday and Sunday at Juniper Hills Park in Madras.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Open Rodeo is Saturday 1pm. Sunday is an Open Youth Rodeo at noon.

Best Care in Madras is hosting a free musical performance this Saturday from 5-10pm at the Jefferson County Event Complex aka the Fairgrounds. Performances will be by Jackson Michelson, June Bugs, DJ K9, Blue Flamez and Nicknack. Food trucks will be available.

Warm Springs Recreation’s 4th of July Parade and Fun Run will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Ending of the Vietnam War Era. Grand Marshalls will be Janice Smith and Ken Man Miller. The fun run will start at 7:30am at the baseball fields. The parade lineup is at the old elementary with judging at 10am and start time 11. A barbecue will follow the parade behind the community center plus a horse shoe tournament, watermelon eating contest and family fun, games and prizes.

Warm Springs Fireworks will be set off at the Community Center ballfields and will begin at dark.