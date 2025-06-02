KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jun. 3, 2025

Today at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy – 8th grade AVID students will visit Smith Rock State Park. The K-5 egg drops are this morning. Families are welcome to watch with their students. 1st grade is from 8:15-8:45. 2nd grade is from 8:45-9:15. 3rd grade is from 9:45-10:15. 4th grade is from 10:15-10:45. And kindergarten is from 11:30-noon.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

Today is Senior Lunch and they are serving ground beef & onions with mashed potatoes and veggies from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

Every Tuesday at the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting at 1:00, Adult Anger Management Class at 3; Adult A&D Education at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety at 4.

The final planning meeting for the 4th Annual “Honor Our Graduates Parade” tomorrow (6/4) from noon-2 at the old elementary school cafeteria. You’re welcome to join in planning, collaborating or giving input or ideas. Reach out to Lorien Scott or Rosetta Martinez for any questions. The parade will honor All Head Start to College Graduates on Sunday, June 8th. Line-up will begin at 8:30am at the old elementary. The parade starts at 11 and will end at the Community Center. The community is encouraged to show support by lining the parade route and cheering on the youth. Decorations will be provided for those who need them and gas cards will be given to the first 20 vehicles.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a School Break Pool Party at the Madras Aquatic Center on Wednesday, June 11th from noon until 3. Families are invited to swim and eat pizza after. Space is limited. To get on the list call 541-615-0116 or email Jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org.

A monthly Mother Support Group – open to moms with babies of all ages – will meet on Friday, June 13th 11am to 1pm in the I H S atrium. It’s a space for moms to connect and share experiences, support postpartum recovering, breastfeeding, sleep and more. Moms can get guidance on infant care, self care and mental health plus gain confidence in the parenting journey. For more information call Dominque at 541-553-2352.

The 30th Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is recruiting Tribal Members to serve on the following committees: Culture & Heritage; Education; Health & Welfare; Land Use Planning; Range, Irrigation & Agriculture; Timber; and Fish & Wildlife On and Off Reservation. Letters of interest and resumes’ of applications interested in serving on a Tribal Committee must be submitted no later than Monday, July 7th. They should be addressed to CTWS Secretary-Treasurer/CEO and can be dropped off at the Tribal Administration Building or mailed to PO Box 455, Warm Springs.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. Voc Rehab is accepting new clients and welcomes folks to drop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. For more information call 541-553-4952.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds its tenants that for after hours and weekend emergencies, they should call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of the next business day.

Warm Springs residents with dogs and cats have access to Fix Ticks, which is a program that mails free flea and tick medicine every month to pet owners who live on the reservation. Anyone with a Warm Springs PO Box or address can order flea and tick prevention for the whole year. All you need to do is sign up online at https://fixticks.org/.

The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program in Warm Springs is currently accepting applications. To apply, stop by the Family Resource Center and pick up an application for energy assistance. If you have any questions or need help filling out the form, talk to Social Services Manager Jackie Minson. You will need to attach a current electric bill and income verification such as pay stubs, Social Security or VA award letters, and Unemployment, General Assistance or State issued benefits documentation, and proof of identity for household members that haven’t been on a previous application.