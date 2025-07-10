Health & Safety Vending Machine at the Health & Wellness Center

A new vending machine is in place at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center in the Community Health Pod.

The machine is similar to the one that was placed at Three Warriors Market in Simnasho earlier this year.

The Vending Machine offers Narcan, which is a nasal naloxone that can revive a person who has overdosed on opioids. There are also feminine hygiene products, soap, toothbrushes, pregnancy tests and more.

Warm Springs Prevention has coordinated the rolling out of the machines to provide community members with access to items they may need, at no cost, Funding for the effort comes from the Tribal Opioid

Response Grant.