KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jul. 11, 2025

It’s Fitness Day at the Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club today. They have breakfast available for kids at 8:30 and lunch at 11:30. They’re doing water play today.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am, an AA/NA Recovery Meeting at noon, and Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3.

Youth in grades K-6 are invited to participate in the Breaker Rock Beach VBS Basketball Camp July 14-18. It will be held 9am until noon each day at the Youth Center Gym.

The Jefferson County Fair & Rodeo is July 23-26 in Madras. Entry into the fair is free. Pre-sale carnival passes – 4-day and single day – are available until July 20th at Bi-Mart & El Torito Supermarket.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will hold its 2025 graduation banquet on Wednesday, July 30th, beginning with a dinner at 6pm at the Agency Longhouse. 2025 Tribal Member high school graduates, college grads and those who earned vocational or trade certifications are asked to provide documentation to the Tribal Council office no later than July 18th. They already have the graduate lists for Madras High, Bridges and Roots. For more information call 541-553-3257 or email Sandra Danzuka sdanzuka@wstribes.org.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Health & Wellness Center offers car seats for each new child born, home visits, prenatal and postpartum support, and breastfeeding support. Clients can also have assistance with car seat installation checked with Sheryl Lopez at community health. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

The Warm Springs clinic will be doing and School Sports Physical Clinic on August 5th – this will also include optometry and dental screenings along with their medical exam. Call 541-553-2610 to pre-schedule you students.

Warm Springs Probation & Parole is having a clean-up day Friday, August 15th for anyone who has community service work that they need to complete. Clean up is from 9am until noon at Elmer Quinn Park. Be sure to check in with CSW Coordinator Tasheyna Sohappy.

Every Kids Sports can help pay up to $150 of youth sports registration fees for those who apply. The Fall 2025 Every Kid Sports Pass application is open daily at 10am for a limited time everyday until at least early August. To qualify, your child needs to be currently enrolled in Medicaid, SNAP or WIC, be between the ages of 4-18 and the sport applied for lasts at least 4 weeks, is recreational and not “elite” or “travel.” Apply at Every Kid Sports Pass Page – Every Kid Sports.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.