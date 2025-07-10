KWSO News for Jul. 10, 2025

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources has announced that Pine Creek draws are now open for tribal members. If you would like to archery hunt on Pine Creek, there will be a sign-up sheet at the public hunters meeting today – which is from 5:30-8 at the Campus pavilion. To be eligible for archery, you MUST take the archery proficiency test. Contact Natural Resources to learn more.

The four Columbia River Tribes set a Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery that opened this morning to 6pm Saturday, July 12th. It will also be open again for 2 nights beginning Monday, July 14th at 6am to 6pm Wednesday, July 16th. Gear can be set and drift gillnets with no mesh size restriction. Anyone can get CRITFC TEXT ALERTS. Subscribe by sending the keyword “critfc” in a text message to the number 555-888.

On Monday, July 28th the NeighborImpact Energy Assistance Summer Cooling program opens for the last time this program year. This program is for ELECTRIC utility assistance ONLY. The Electric account must be active and in a household member’s name or, in some cases, a landlord’s name is accepted with a landlord letter. Get your application, fill it out and return it at the Warm springs Family Resources Building from 8:30am – 4pm on July 28th. QUALIFYING DETAILS HERE

Warm Springs Recreation is having summer baseball camp where youth will work on the baseball fundamentals of throwing, fielding and hitting. It’s next Thursday, July 17th from 9am until 2pm at the Papoose Field behind the Community Center. Lunch will be provided to all participants. Youth should come prepared with a glove, cleats & bat. For more info and to sign up call 541-553-3243.