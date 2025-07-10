Warm Springs ECE Revised Hours July 11-15, 2025

Due to the excessive Heat issues within the ECE Building, program hours are being revised beginning Friday, July 11, 2025 through Tuesday, July 15, 2025. On Tuesday, the situation will be reevaluated.

Ongoing issues with heating and cooling of the facility have lead to this decision, recognizing the need to continue to provide child care services to families, while also ensuring the health and safety of the children at ECE as well as staff. The new Boiler and HVAC system is scheduled to be fully operational on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. If that deadline is not met – limited hours may need to continue.

SCHEDULE FOR 7/11/25, 7/14/25 and 7/15/25

ECE will be open 7am to receive children

Pick up of children will be between 12:30 and 1pm.

These hours have been selected due to the rising heat temperatures as the day goes on.

The ECE programs understand that this is not enough child care hours for a full work day, however the safety and comfort of the children is a priority, and as a state certified center, there are required regulations for operation, including a range for building temperature..

It’s hoped supervisors of employees with children at ECE will be flexible and understanding for these 3 days.

Families are thanked for your patience and support.