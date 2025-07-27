KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jul. 28, 2025

The NeighborImpact Energy Assistance Summer Cooling Program will be open for applications in Warm Springs today only – from 8:30am until 4pm at the Family Resource Center. The Summer cooling Program is available for assistance with electric accounts for income eligible households in Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The electric account must be active and in a household member’s name. Please bring identification for anyone 18 and older in the household, Social Security Cards or a CIB, proof of any type of income/benefits and your power bill.

There is a summer art camp for youth today through Wednesday at the Warm Springs Community Center in the social hall from 8:30-4 each day. Activities will include painting, tie dye, clay, beading, jewelry making, spin art, wood boxes, watercolor and more. An art showcase will take place on Wednesday (7/30) at 5:30 with dinner provided. The art camp is being sponsored by Papalaxsimisha, Warm Springs Recreation and the Southern Oregon University – All My Relations Program.

Sacred Road Ministries hosting their kids’ program this week. Kids in kindergarten through 6th grades are welcome to join for fun, games, crafts, snacks, bible story and more. from 3-5pm behind the Community Center in the pavilion and field area. No registration is necessary, just show up.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

If you’re without your WIC benefits or have missed WIC appointments – call today and get scheduled! Walk-ins are welcomed! 541-553-2352

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4.

The Branch of Natural Resources Wildlife Department and the Fish &Wildlife Committee are hosting another Tribal hunters’ meetings to discuss 2025 Approved Regulations for On/Off Reservation hunting and to complete the Tribal lottery hunt draws. The meeting is tomorrow (7/29) from 5-7 at the old school cafeteria.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is hosting a 2025 graduation banquet on Wednesday (7/30), beginning with a dinner at 6pm at the Agency Longhouse.

Head Start registration at the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center will end July 31st. To learn more about enrollment call ECE at 541-553-3241.

Legal Aid Services of Oregon provides clinics offering free civil legal services in Warm Springs for low-income tribal members once a month. The next clinic will be held on Monday, August 4th from 9am to noon at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome too, but there could be a wait.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds its tenants that for after hours and weekend emergencies, they should call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of the next business day.

Mental Health First Aid Training is being offered to employees free of charge on Thursday, August 7th. It will be held from 8am to 4pm, with lunch provided, at the old school cafeteria. To sign up, contact Prevention Team Office Manager Leminnie Smith at leminnie.s@wstribes.org or 541-615-0036.

There’s an ECE Head Start Round-Up on Thursday, August 14th. The Round-Up will include Optometry, Dental and Medical exams. Families do need to call to make an appointment for the round-up. Call 541-553-2610 to get scheduled.

There will be an Agency District Meeting on Thursday, August 14th to discuss CTWS Priorities, Adoption & Cannabis Referendums. The meeting starts at 3pm at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner will be served at 5:30 and the meeting will continue after the meal.

NeighborImpact is looking for input to help them understand the diverse needs of the region and shape the growth of its programs. Those who complete the 5-minute survey have a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card. Find the survey online at NeighborImpact.org.