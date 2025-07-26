KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jul. 27, 2025

The Agency Longhouse Huckleberry Feast is today at the Agency Longhouse.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Health & Wellness Center offers car seats for each new child born, home visits, prenatal and postpartum support, and breastfeeding support. Clients can also have assistance with car seat installation checked with Sheryl Lopez at community health. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The NeighborImpact Energy Assistance Summer Cooling Program will open for applications in Warm Springs tomorrow (7/28) from 8:30am until 4pm at the Family Resource Center. The Summer cooling Program is available for assistance with electric accounts for income eligible households in Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The electric account must be active and in a household member’s name. Please bring identification for anyone 18 and older in the household, Social Security Cards or a CIB, proof of any type of income/benefits and your power bill.

There will be a summer art camp for youth Monday through Wednesday (7/28-30) at the Warm Springs Community Center in the social hall from 8:30-4 daily. Activities will include painting, tie dye, clay, beading, jewelry making, spin art, wood boxes, watercolor and more. An art showcase will take place on Wednesday (7/30) at 5:30 with dinner provided. The art camp is being sponsored by Papalaxsimisha, Warm Springs Recreation and the Southern Oregon University – All My Relations Program.

Sacred Road Ministries is hosting a kids’ program this week. Kids in kindergarten through 6th grades are welcome to join for fun, games, crafts, snacks, bible story and more. It’s Monday through Friday, July 28 – August 1 3-5pm behind the Community Center in the pavilion and field area. No registration is necessary, just show up.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Adoption Election date has been set for August 27th. Absentee ballots have been mailed out to both on and off reservation Tribal Members. The Ballot takes some time to complete with 198 adoptee candidates listed. Each name must be voted on. Again – Tribal Adoption Election is August 27th. Everyone should watch for their absentee ballot.

At KWSO we are working on a history of information sharing on the reservation and we are look for old copies of the Tomahawk Newsletter from the 1950s and 1960s. If anyone has any of those newsletters, KWSO would love to copy them. Please just reach out if you have some.

The Branch of Natural Resources Wildlife Department, in conjunction with the Fish &Wildlife Committee will be hosting another Tribal hunters’ meetings to discuss 2025 Approved Regulations for On/Off Reservation hunting and to complete the Tribal lottery hunt draws. The meeting is on Tuesday, July 29th from 5-7 at the old school cafeteria.

Head Start registration at the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center will end Thursday, July 31st. To learn more about enrollment call ECE at 541-553-3241.

This Thursday the Warm Springs Thursday Market will be held from 10:30am – 2pm at the campus pavilion. Each week local people can take a break and visit booths that are set up by local programs, local small businesses & crafts people plus food sellers and fundraisers. To learn more – contact Sue at KWSO. Free ready-to-make Fresh Harvest meal kits to create a 4-serving meal will be given out at the Thursday Market. The kits include farm-fresh vegetables from Around the Bend Farm, pantry staples, a seasoning packet, and a recipe card for a nutritious, budget-friendly meal. 30 kits will be available – stop by the Thursday Market between 10:30am and 2pm and pick one up. This week’s kits will be for Stir Fry.