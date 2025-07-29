KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jul. 30, 2025

Here are funeral arrangements for Mackalin Kipp Kalama. The dressing is today (7/30) at 2pm at the Agency Longhouse, followed by overnight open denomination services. Burial will be at sunrise on Thursday (7/31) at Agency Cemetery.

A summer art camp for youth is happening at the Warm Springs Community Center in the social hall from 8:30-4 today. Activities will include painting, tie dye, clay, beading, jewelry making, spin art, wood boxes, watercolor and more. They’re doing an art showcase at 5:30 with dinner provided. The art camp is being sponsored by Papalaxsimisha, Warm Springs Recreation and the Southern Oregon University – All My Relations Program.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health holds Parenting Classes every Wednesday at 11am. There is also an Adult Wellbriety meeting at 4:00 each Wednesday.

The Sacred Road Ministries kids’ program is for youth in kindergarten through 6th grades. It’s this afternoon 3-5pm behind the Community Center in the pavilion and field area.

The Recovery on the Rez group meets every Wednesday evening from 5:30-7 at the new Park Place Housing community building. Food and drinks are provided. Everyone is welcome to attend.

KWSO will begin doing focus groups this Thursday and each Thursday through August 21st, for our Information Ecosystem Assessment. We will have 8 in-person focus groups scheduled that will take no longer than 30 minutes. We are limiting participation to 8 people for each group. Groups will meet at the Warm Springs Campus Pavilion during Thursday Market at 11:30 and 12:30 with lunch for participants at noon. You do need to sign up and you can do so by emailing sue.matters@wstribes.org.

Free ready-to-make Fresh Harvest meal kits to create a 4-serving meal will be given out at the Warm Springs Thursday Market tomorrow. The kits include farm-fresh vegetables from Around the Bend Farm, pantry staples, a seasoning packet, and a recipe card for a nutritious, budget-friendly meal. 30 kits will be available – stop by the Thursday Market between 10:30am and 2pm and pick one up. This week’s kits will be for Stir Fry.

There will be a bake sale fundraiser at Thursday Market tomorrow. Proceeds will help with expenses for Robin “Zippy” Smith to recover from her upcoming kidney transplant.

Head Start registration at the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center will end tomorrow. To learn more about enrollment call ECE at 541-553-3241.

It’s Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort tomorrow. From 11am until 7pm there will be free day use for all Tribal Members, and includes Tribal Member spouses, residents of Warm Springs, and Tribal Enterprise employees. There are also discounts for cabana rentals and food purchases.

WorkSource Oregon has a Mobile Employment Resource Van that brings services to communities twice a month. Available services include job search assistance, interview preparation, resume development and career guidance. Tomorrow (7/31) it will be at the Jefferson County Library in Madras from 9:30 to noon and at the Warm Springs Community Center from 1-3:30. Contact Matt at 541-280-8419 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

Warm Springs JCP/Suicide Prevention is putting on a kids carnival in the old school gym tomorrow from 6-8pm.

Warm Springs IHS will have a School Sports Physical Clinic on August 5th – this will also include optometry and dental screenings along with their medical exam. Call 541-553-2610 to pre-schedule you students.

The Mt. Hood Meadows 2025 Warm Springs Huckleberry Trip is on Thursday, August 7th. Sign up by calling 541-553-1968 or email sue.matters@wstribes.org.

Mental Health First Aid Training is being offered to employees free of charge on Thursday, August 7th. It will be held from 8am to 4pm, with lunch provided, at the old school cafeteria. To sign up, contact Prevention Team Office Manager Leminnie Smith at leminnie.s@wstribes.org or 541-615-0036.

Warm Springs Probation & Parole is having a clean-up day Friday, August 15th for anyone who has community service work that they need to complete. Clean up is from 9am until noon at Elmer Quinn Park. Be sure to check in with CSW Coordinator Tasheyna Sohappy.

The Museum at Warm Springs is beginning a membership drive to generate revenue for their operations. The Museum opened its doors to the public on March 14, 1993 to preserve, advance and share the traditions, cultural and artistic heritage of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. There are several levels of annual Museum Membership. Levels and online payment information can be found at https://www.museumatwarmsprings.org/.

NeighborImpact is looking for input to help them understand the diverse needs of the region and shape the growth of its programs. Those who complete the 5-minute survey have a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card. Find the survey online at NeighborImpact.org.