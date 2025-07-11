KWSO Calendar for Sat., Ju. 12, 2025

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds its tenants that for after hours and weekend emergencies, they should call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of the next business day.

Warm Springs Head Start is still recruiting 3- and 4-year-old children for the upcoming school year. To learn more, contact the Early Childhood Education Center.

Vendors and anyone doing fundraising are invited to participate in the Warm Springs Thursday Markets – each week thru September 11th. You can set up for free with tables and chairs provided by the Warm Springs Community Action Team. To learn more contact Sue at KWSO.

The Warm Springs Youth Council is inviting the community to their UNITY Conference Report Back. Youth & advisors will share about their experience and bring home what they learned on Monday, July 14th at 5:30pm in the old cafeteria.

Youth in grades K-6 are invited to participate in the Breaker Rock Beach VBS Basketball Camp July 14-18. It will be held 9am until noon each day at the Youth Center Gym.

Warm Springs Recreation is having summer baseball camp to work on throwing, fielding and hitting. It’s on Thursday, July 17th from 9am until 2pm at the Papoose Field behind the Community Cetner. Lunch will be provided to all participants. Youth should bring a glove, cleats & bat. For more info and to sign up call 541-553-3243.

The Community Health Education Team’s “Wellness of Warm Springs” will be meeting this Thursday July 17 at noon in the old school cafeteria. They will be providing a light lunch and cold beverage. The discussion will be about staying hydrated and the importance of choosh.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting its 5th annual Building Youth Resiliency Summer Day Camp July 21-25 from 1-5 daily at the Prevention office area. They will give out a limited number of carnival bracelets for the Jefferson County Fair to youth ages 7-14 who attend all week. Lunches & afternoon snacks will be provided. They will need help with transportation of kids to the fair and swimming. For more information contact Jaycelene at 541-615-0116.

Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) is providing free legal assistance to low-income people in Warm Springs on Monday, August 4th 9am to noon at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. If you qualify for services, they can help with expungement of a conviction, tenant rights, employee rights, protection from domestic violence, public benefits, will drafting and estate planning. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome but you may need to wait.