KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jul. 13, 2025

The Warm Springs Youth Council is inviting the community to their UNITY Conference Report Back. Youth & advisors will share about their experience and bring home what they learned on Monday, July 14th at 5:30pm in the old cafeteria.

Youth in grades K-6 are invited to participate in the Breaker Rock Beach VBS Basketball Camp July 14-18. It will be held 9am until noon each day at the Youth Center Gym.

Both June elections for Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Voters were postponed. The Cannabis Referendum vote and the Adoption Election will be scheduled separately. The dates have not yet been set.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. Voc Rehab is accepting new clients and welcomes folks to drop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. For more information call 541-553-4952.

Sacred Road Ministries is hosting its kids’ program for youth in kindergarten through 6th grades this week. It’s fun, games, crafts, snacks, bible story and more Monday through Friday, July 14-18 3-5pm behind the Community Center in the pavilion and field area. No registration is necessary, just show up.

Free ready-to-make Fresh Harvest meal kits to create a 4-serving meal will be given out at the Warm Springs Thursday Market. The kits include farm-fresh vegetables from Around the Bend Farm, pantry staples, a seasoning packet, and a recipe card for a nutritious, budget-friendly meal. 30 kits will be available – stop by the Thursday Market between 10:30am and 2pm and pick one up. This week’s kits will be for Grain Bowls.

Warm Springs residents are invited to an Eberhard’s Dairy Product Give Away on Friday, July 18th from 1:30-3:30pm in the CPS parking lot. They will give out one per household, first come – first served. There are no income requirements.

Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting the financial education series Pathways Home: A Native Homeownership Course on Saturday, July 19th online via Zoom. They will cover all 8 modules starting at 8am until 5pm. To sign up email mallory@wscat.org or text/call her cell 541-460-7919 to sign up.

A memorial & stone setting for Triston Boise will take place on Saturday, July 26th. It starts at 9am at the Agency Cemetery and then a giveaway, meal and name-giving will follow at the Simnasho Longhouse. All are welcome to attend.