KWSO News for Fri., Jul. 11, 2025

Due to the excessive Heat issues within the ECE Building, program hours are being revised beginning today, Friday, July 11, 2025 through Tuesday, July 15, 2025. On Tuesday, the situation will be reevaluated. Ongoing issues with heating and cooling of the facility have lead to this decision, recognizing the need to continue to provide child care services to families, while also ensuring the health and safety of the children at ECE as well as staff. The new Boiler and HVAC system is scheduled to be fully operational on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. If that deadline is not met – limited hours may need to continue.

The SCHEDULE FOR Today, Monday & Tuesday will have ECE open at 7am to receive children. Pick up of children will be between 12:30 and 1pm. These hours have been selected due to the rising heat temperatures as the day goes on. The ECE programs understand that this is not enough child care hours for a full work day, however the safety and comfort of the children is a priority, and as a state certified center, there are required regulations for operation, including a range for building temperature. It’s hoped supervisors of employees with children at ECE will be flexible and understanding for these 3 days. Families are thanked for your patience and support.

Central Oregon will be having a bit of a heatwave this weekend into at least early next week flirting with 100 degree temperatures in some location. A high pressure ridge is brining hot and dry conditions. Folks spending time outdoors are reminded to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day, and be aware of the signs of heat-related illness. The hot and dry weather increases the risk of wildfires so everyone is asked to be aware at all times to be fire safe.

Warm Springs Community Action Team Youth were set up at the Thursday Market yesterday recruiting people to take advantage of their website creation program. Also – they were taking sign ups for this summer’s night basketball league. You can learn more by stopping by or calling the WSCAT office on campus.

On Monday, July 28th the NeighborImpact Energy Assistance Summer Cooling program opens for the last time this program year. This program is for ELECTRIC utility assistance ONLY. The Electric account must be active and in a household member’s name or, in some cases, a landlord’s name is accepted with a landlord letter. Get your application, fill it out and return it at the Warm springs Family Resources Building from 8:30am – 4pm on July 28th. United States Senators are indicating that they will likely hold an initial procedural vote next Tuesday, July 15 on H.R. 4, the Rescissions Act of 2025. Passage of the procedural vote kicks off 10 hours of debate, which will lead to “vote-a-rama” — a series of votes on an undetermined number of amendments. Once they move through amendments, the Senate will hold a final vote on the package. Included in the Rescissions package is the defunding of Public Media and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. KWSO is the recipient of the CPB Community Service Grant each year. The grant provides about 40% of our operating budget. This past Wednesday Senators gave testimony in opposition to the recission including Oregon Senator Ron Wyden. Individuals can contact their lawmakers in support of KWSO and public media asking them to reject the rescissions package next week but visiting https://protectmypublicmedia.org/

