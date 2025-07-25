KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jul. 26, 2025

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Adoption Election date has been set for August 27th. Absentee ballots have been mailed out to both on and off reservation Tribal Members. The Ballot takes some time to complete with 198 adoptee candidates listed. Each name must be voted on. Again – Tribal Adoption Election is August 27th. Everyone should watch for their absentee ballot.

NeighborImpact is looking for input to help them understand the diverse needs of the region and shape the growth of its programs. Those who complete the 5-minute survey have a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card. Find the survey online at NeighborImpact.org.

A memorial & stone setting for Triston Boise will be held today. It starts at 9am at the Agency Cemetery and then a giveaway, meal and name-giving will follow at the Simnasho Longhouse. All are welcome to attend.

Today is the final day of the Jefferson County Fair & Rodeo in Madras. Entry into the fair is free. The fair opens at 11am and carnival rides open at noon. Doors for the rodeo open at 6 and events start at 7. Entry into the rodeo is $15 for adults, $7 for ages 6-12 and free for kids 5 & under. Live music starts at 9pm featuring Petty Fever. The fair closes at 11.

The Agency Longhouse Huckleberry Feast will be tomorrow (7/27).

Every Kids Sports can help pay up to $150 of youth sports registration fees for those who apply. The Fall 2025 Every Kid Sports Pass application is open daily at 10am for a limited time everyday until at least early August. To qualify, your child needs to be currently enrolled in Medicaid, SNAP or WIC, be between the ages of 4-18 and the sport applied for lasts at least 4 weeks, is recreational and not “elite” or “travel.” Apply at Every Kid Sports Pass Page – Every Kid Sports.

The NeighborImpact Energy Assistance Summer Cooling Program will open for applications in Warm Springs tomorrow (7/28) from 8:30am until 4pm at the Family Resource Center. The Summer cooling Program is available for assistance with electric accounts for income eligible households in Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The electric account must be active and in a household member’s name. Please bring identification for anyone 18 and older in the household, Social Security Cards or a CIB, proof of any type of income/benefits and your power bill.

There will be a summer art camp for youth tomorrow through Wednesday (7/28-30) at the Warm Springs Community Center in the social hall from 8:30-4 daily. Activities will include painting, tie dye, clay, beading, jewelry making, spin art, wood boxes, watercolor and more. An art showcase will take place on Wednesday (7/30) at 5:30 with dinner provided. The art camp is being sponsored by Papalaxsimisha, Warm Springs Recreation and the Southern Oregon University – All My Relations Program.

The Branch of Natural Resources Wildlife Department, in conjunction with the Fish &Wildlife Committee will be hosting another Tribal hunters’ meetings to discuss 2025 Approved Regulations for On/Off Reservation hunting and to complete the Tribal lottery hunt draws. The meeting is on Tuesday, July 29th from 5-7 at the old school cafeteria.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will hold its 2025 graduation banquet on Wednesday, July 30th, beginning with a dinner at 6pm at the Agency Longhouse.

Head Start registration at the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center will end July 31st. To learn more about enrollment call ECE at 541-553-3241.

The Warm Springs clinic will be doing and School Sports Physical Clinic on August 5th – this will also include optometry and dental screenings along with their medical exam. Call 541-553-2610 to pre-schedule you students.

Both June elections for Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Voters were postponed. The Cannabis Referendum vote and the Adoption Election will be scheduled separately. The dates have not yet been set.