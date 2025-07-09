KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jul. 10, 2025

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club is open weekdays 8 to 5. They have breakfast available for kids at 8:30 and lunch at 11:30. They’re doing water play today.

The Thursday Market is today at the Campus Pavilion from 10:30am until 2pm. The Thursday Market this week will feature 30 free fresh harvest hits from the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance and this week’s kits will be for Spring Vegetable Stir Fry. There will be additional free produce available from a Madras farm and there will be free plants from the Madras Garden Depot. OSU Extension will be on hand as will Warm Springs Head Start and Early Head Start, Jefferson County Public Health will be giving out WIC Farmers Market Checks and KWSO will be set up so stop by the Thursday Market between 10:30am and 2pm.

Groups and meetings at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays are: On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam also at 4.

The Tribal Hunters Meeting is taking place today from 5:30 to 8PM at the Campus Pavilion.

Warm Springs residents are invited to an Eberhard’s Dairy Product Give Away on Friday, July 18th from 1:30-1:30pm in the CPS parking lot. They will give out one per household, first come – first served. There are no income requirements.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2025 High Desert Garden Tour. This is a self-guided tour presented by the OSU Extension Service and OSU Master Gardeners. View six beautiful gardens in Bend and get inspiration from local gardeners. It’s on Saturday, July 19th and tickets are $15. To learn more, you can visit extension.oregonstate.edu 2025 High Desert Garden Tour | OSU Extension Service

The next Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort is on Thursday, July 31st. From 11am until 7pm there will be free day use for all Tribal Members, and includes Tribal Member spouses, residents of Warm Springs, and Tribal Enterprise employees. There are also discounts for cabana rentals and food purchases.

Caldera is inviting any and all Warm Springs K-8 Academy middle school students to attend one of its eight-day summer camps this August. The camps are open to middle schoolers whether they’ve participated in the Caldera programming during the school year or not. The Caldera overnight summer camp is located in Sisters and campers will explore their creative voice and adventure in nature. Bus transport to and from camp is available at no cost. The Discovery Camp is for youth entering 6th, 7th and 8th grade and there are two sessions to choose from – August 1-8 and August 12-19. You can learn more on their website caldera.org or by emailing youthprogram@Caldera.org.

Both June elections for Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Voters were postponed. The Cannabis Referendum vote and the Adoption Election will be scheduled separately. The dates have not yet been set.

The Warm Springs MCH Program holds Back to Boards classes every other month. The next class will be August 14th & 15th from 9am to 4pm. To add your name to the list call Sheryl Lopez at Community Health 541-553-2352.