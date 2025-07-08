UDC Fire burns 950 Acres

This afternoon (Jul. 8, 2025) all evacuation notices were lifted for all zones impacted by the UDC fire, according to Warm Springs Police.

Firefighters worked through the night last night and made the last turn at ab out 4am to secure a perimeter, Crews focused on mop up and monitoring perimeter ahead of gusty winds in the forecast this afternoon into tomorrow.

Incident Commander on the scene is Warm Springs AFMO Jeff Casey.