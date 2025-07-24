KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jul. 24, 2025

Today for Spirit Week at the Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club, it’s Sports Day. Tomorrow is Disney Character Day.

The Thursday Market is today at the Campus Pavilion from 10:30am until 2pm. Join KWSO at 12:15 for our historical walking tour of the campus area. The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance will be set up with 30 Fresh Harvest Kits – first come first served. This week’s kits will be for Spring Harvest Soup. Warm Springs Prevention will be giving away medicine lock boxes and gun lock boxes from 10:30 until 1. KWSO is doing survey for a chance to win a Swedish dish cloth.

The Jefferson County Fair & Rodeo continues today through Saturday in Madras. Entry into the fair is free. The fair opens at 11am and carnival rides open at 3. The NPRA Sanctioned Rodeo is Friday and Saturday nights at 7pm. Entry into the rodeo is $15 for adults, $7 for ages 6-12 and free for kids 5 & under. Live music starts at 8 tonight featuring The Substitutes. The fair closes at 11 each night.

Groups and meetings at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays are: On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam also at 4.

There’s an ECE Head Start Round-Up tomorrow and another on Thursday, August 14th. The Round-Up will include Optometry, Dental and Medical exams. Families do need to call to make an appointment for the round-up. Call 541-553-2610 to get scheduled.

The Mountain Star Family Relief Nursery Resource Bus is at the Warm Springs Community Center on Fridays this summer, offering resources to local families. You can stop by to learn more.

A memorial & stone setting for Triston Boise will take place this Saturday (7/26). It starts at 9am at the Agency Cemetery and then a giveaway, meal and name-giving will follow at the Simnasho Longhouse. All are welcome to attend.

The Warm Springs MCH Program holds Back to Boards classes every other month. The next class will be August 14th & 15th from 9am to 4pm. To add your name to the list call Sheryl Lopez at Community Health 541-553-2352.

The Warm Springs Back to School BBQ and Family Resource Fair will be held at the Warm Springs k through 8 Academy on Thursday August 28th from 4-6pm. Families and School Staff get together at the BBQ to enjoy a meal and gear up for the new school year. The Family Resource Fair offers a variety of booths with useful information for families. Hope to see you there!

Anyone interested in using the Community Center facilities including the social hall or the pavilion should complete a building use request that can be picked up at the Recreation Office. Call 541-553-3243 if you have questions.

Warm Springs Head Start is still recruiting 3- and 4-year-old children for the upcoming school year. To learn more, contact the Early Childhood Education Center.

At KWSO we are working on a history of information sharing on the reservation and we are look for old copies of the Tomahawk Newsletter from the 1950s and 1960s. If anyone has any of those newsletters, KWSO would love to copy them. Please just reach out if you have some.