KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jul. 9, 2025

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club is open weekdays 8 to 5. They have breakfast available for kids at 8:30 and lunch at 11:30. They’re doing water play today.

The Tribal Council will hear Director & General Manager Updates today. On the agenda this morning – Natural Resources Branch; Public Utilities Branch; and Public Safety Branch. In the afternoon – Finance; Tribal Court Update; and Human Resources.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health holds Parenting Classes every Wednesday at 11am. There is also an Adult Wellbriety meeting at 4:00 each Wednesday.

Warm Springs Head Start is still recruiting 3- and 4-year-old children for the upcoming school year. To learn more, contact the Early Childhood Education Center.

If you’re without your WIC benefits or have missed WIC appointments – call today and get scheduled! Walk-ins are welcomed! 541-553-2352

The Recovery on the Rez group meets every Wednesday evening from 5:30-7 at the new Park Place Housing community building. Food and drinks are provided. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Simnasho’s 22nd annual “Hot Summer Nights” Powwow and Encampment will be held tonight at the Simnasho Pow Wow Arbor. A Potluck BBQ dinner is at 6. New Joiners and Re-Joiners are at 6:45 and the powwow starts at 7. There are specials for 6 and under Boys & Girls, a 3 years and younger special, The Sweep Your Teepee World Championships and a “Family Team” Dance Special. Bring your own chairs and good feelings!

The Thursday Market this week will feature 30 free fresh harvest hits from the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance and this week’s kits will be for Spring Vegetable Stir Fry. OSU Extension will be on hand as will Warm Springs Head Start and Early Head Start, Jefferson County Public Health will be giving out WIC Farmers Market Checks and KWSO will be doing our information assessment and have some slap bracelets for kids! Stop by the Thursday Market between 10:30am and 2pm.

Warm Springs Community Health will have a baby moccasin making class on Thursday, July 10th 9am to 4:30pm in the I H S atrium conference room. This class is prioritized for expecting and newborn parents and parents of toddlers. Supplies are limited so please call Charlene at 541-553-2352 to sign up.

The Warm Springs Youth Council is inviting the community to their UNITY Conference Report Back. Youth & advisors will share about their experience and bring home what they learned on Monday, July 14th at 5:30pm in the old cafeteria.

WorkSource Oregon has a Mobile Employment Resource Van that comes to brings services to communities twice a month. Available services include job search assistance, interview preparation, resume development and career guidance. On Thursday, July 17th it will be at the Jefferson County Library in Madras from 9:30 to noon and at the Warm Springs Community Center from 1-3:30. Contact Matt at 541-280-8419 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting the financial education series Pathways Home: A Native Homeownership Course on Saturday, July 19th online via Zoom. They will cover all 8 modules starting at 8am until 5pm. To sign up email mallory@wscat.org or text/call her cell 541-460-7919 to sign up.

ECE Head Start Round-Up Dates are Friday, July 25th and Thursday, August 14th. The Round-Up will include Optometry, Dental and Medical exams. Families do need to call to make an appointment for the round-up. Call 541-553-2610 to get scheduled.