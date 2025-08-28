KWSO News 8/28/25

Flat Fire remains 7% contained

The Flat Fire is estimated at 23,338 acres and remains 7% contained this morning. Evacuation levels have been updated, with several downgrades in both Jefferson and Deschutes Counties. Weather conditions are expected to transition into a hot, drier pattern today with breezy western winds. These conditions will lower relative humidity and reduce overnight recoveries, contributing to challenging fire behavior. A Red Flag warning is in place through Friday.

Warm Springs Labor Day trash pick-up

The Warm Springs Sanitation Department will not pick up garbage on Monday Sept 1, 2025 due to the Labor Day holiday. The areas that are usually picked up on Mondays will need to set their totes out for pick up on Tuesday. The Tuesday routes will not be affected and will be picked up as usual. Please assist those who need help getting their totes to the end of their driveways. We appreciate it and have a safe holiday weekend.

Free peaches provided by Peachwood Orchard at WS Thursday Market today

Free organic peaches are being given out today at the Warm Springs Thursday Market. Peachwood Orchard, a small organic farm located in Hood River, is providing the fruit.

The orchard is owned by Alma and Dave. Alma says, as a Xicana farmer she carries forward her cultural traditions — including reciprocity, care for the land, and sharing food with community. She and Dave host apprentices, many of whom are Black, Indigenous, and people of color who are just starting out in agriculture.

Thanks to a small grant from the Oregon Food Bank, they have been able to offer some of their harvest to Indigenous communities and families with mixed or undocumented status. Their donation of peaches being given out today is just one way they hope to express gratitude and solidarity.

Stop by the Thursday Market today, pick up some peaches and check out all of the programs and vendors – it’s from 10:30-2 at the Campus Pavilion.

OHA issues advisory for Lake Simtustus

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has issued a recreational use health advisory for Lake Simtustus due to the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom.

People should avoid swimming and high-speed water activities, such as water skiing or power boating, in areas of the reservoir where blooms are present, as the major route of exposure is ingestion of water. Toxins are not absorbed through the skin. However, those with skin sensitivities may get a puffy red rash.

Children and pets are at increased risk for exposure because of their size and level of activity. Dogs can get extremely ill and even die within minutes to hours of exposure to cyanotoxins by drinking the water, licking their fur, or eating the toxins in the water and along the shore. This is regardless of a recreational use health advisory in place.

Weather forecast for central OR

Today: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Widespread haze before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.