Flat Fire Update 8/24/25 6pm

“Update from Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (Oregon) on Facebook

Flat Fire Update – August 24, 2025 (Noon)

Deschutes County Sheriff Ty Rupert and Lt. Nathan Garibay, with our Emergency Management Unit, joined state, regional, and local partners for the Flat Fire briefing at the Sisters Rodeo grounds this morning.

Nearly 4,000 homes remain in evacuation zones, and approximately 1,000 are in Level 3 (Go Now).

No changes to Deschutes County evacuation levels as of noon today. The information we shared last night remains valid.

Fire managers report that many homes have been saved, thanks to the incredible work of fire crews and the preparedness of homeowners who created defensible space.

We are working today to confirm the status of homes and structures impacted by the fire. Updates will be shared as soon as they are available.

The Flat Fire Assistance Line is (541) 550-4888, staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. If you call outside those hours, you can leave a voicemail, and someone will return your call as soon as possible.

Red Cross has set up a Shelter at Highland Baptist Church, 3100 SW Highland Ave, Redmond, OR. It operates 24 hours a day and provides a safe place for overnight stays, drop-ins, and access to food and other resources.”

Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuations remain in effect under the direction of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office – See their Facebook pages for the latest information and updates.