KWSO Calendar for Sun., Aug. 24, 2025

Warm Springs ECE will be closed all of this week for preservice training ahead of the new school year. Families will need to make other arrangements for childcare this week.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Tribal Council will hold Pre-Budget Meetings this week – Tuesday (8/26) at the Simnasho Longhouse and Wednesday (8/27) at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. Dinners are at 6pm, meetings follow at 7. The Warm Springs Prevention Team will be set up before the meetings from 4-6pm to pass out information for individuals and families. They will also give out gun lock cases to those who have not yet received one.

Free ready-to-make Fresh Harvest meal kits to create a 4-serving meal will be given out at the Warm Springs Thursday Market. The kits include farm-fresh vegetables from Around the Bend Farm, pantry staples, a seasoning packet, and a recipe card for a nutritious, budget-friendly meal. 30 kits will be available – stop by the Thursday Market between 10:30am and 2pm and pick one up. This week’s kits will be for summer chili.

Jefferson County Roots Sports is taking sign-ups for youth sports. It is a new non-profit offering sports to Pre-K through 6th grade depending on the sport. This fall the will have flag football, soccer and volleyball. They plan to have basketball this winter. Sign-ups will close August 29th and practices begin September 8th. Learn more and register online at www.jcroots.org.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is hosting a softball and baseball tournament for all tribal youth and community members August 29-31 at Juniper Hills Park in Madras. There’s no entry fee and they’re taking five 10-player teams in each division – 8 & under, 10 & under, 12 & under, 14 & under and high school. They’ll also have a t-ball super draft game for 5- & 6-year-olds. They are also looking to hire experienced umpires & bookkeepers age 13 and older. For more information email Jaycelene.Frank@wstribes.org or call 541-615-0116.

Mount Hood Meadows is hosting its annual Summer Job Fair on the Sun Deck on Saturday, August 30th from 2:30 – 5 PM.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center encourages new pregnant moms or postpartum mothers to come in to learn more about services and support that is offered. There are classes such as back to boards class, breastfeeding support groups, and prep for labor and delivery. At community health women can get pregnancy tests, birth control, child immunizations, and STD checks. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.