KWSO Calendar for Mon., Aug. 25, 2025

Warm Springs ECE is closed this week for preservice training ahead of the new school year. Families will need to make other arrangements for child care this week.

The Boys & Girls Club is open 8 to 5 today through Wednesday. It’s Kindness Week at the Club. There will be water play today, weather permitting. Kids need to bring their own breakfast & lunch. The Club will be closed this Thursday & Friday for staff training.

The gym at the Warm Springs Community Wellness Center is closed through September 1 st for floor refurbishing. Weight rooms are open during regular business hours.

for floor refurbishing. Weight rooms are open during regular business hours. Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Warm Springs Tribal Council will be in session today. On the agenda this morning starting at 9 is Tribal Member Concerns. This afternoon, Policy Planning Committee; Opioid Settlement; and Northwest Power & Conservation Council.

Senior Fitness Class at the Senior Center is every Monday and Thursday morning at 10:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4. A Naimuma Wellbriety group meets at 5:30 at Smurf Village.

Papalaxsimisha invites youth age 11 to 18 to summer NASU skateboarding at the skate park today from 5-6:30. Eat snacks, play music, learn a new move and win a raffle item.

Pre-Budget District Meetings are being held tomorrow (8/26) at the Simnasho Longhouse and on Wednesday (8/27) at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. Dinners are at 6pm, meetings follow at 7.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team will be set up before the meetings from 4-6pm to pass out information for individuals and families. They will also give out gun lock cases to those who have not yet received one.

The Warm Springs Back to School BBQ and Family Resource Fair will be held at the Warm Springs k through 8 Academy this Thursday (8/28) from 4-6pm. Families and School Staff get together at the BBQ to enjoy a meal and gear up for the new school year. The Family Resource Fair offers a variety of booths with useful information for families. Hope to see you there!

Jefferson County Roots Sports is taking sign-ups for youth sports. It is a new non-profit offering sports to Pre-K through 6th grade depending on the sport. This fall the will have flag football, soccer and volleyball. They plan to have basketball this winter. Sign-ups will close August 29th and practices begin September 8th. Learn more and register online at www.jcroots.org.

Legal Aid Services of Oregon provides clinics offering free civil legal services in Warm Springs for low-income tribal members once a month. The next clinic will be held on Wednesday, September 3rd from 9am to noon at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome too, but there could be a wait.