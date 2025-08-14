KWSO Calendar for Fri., Aug. 15, 2025

The Boys & Girls Club is open 8 to 5 today. Today’s Spirit Week theme is Career Day. This is the last day of meal service – breakfast is at 8:30 and lunch at 11:30. There will be water play today, weather permitting.

Today is the senior cookout. Steak is on the menu for the Senior Lunch today. Free meals for elders 60 and older are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

The Mountain Star Family Relief Nursery Resource Bus is at the Warm Springs Community Center today, offering resources to local families. You can stop by to learn more.

Warm Springs Probation & Parole is having a clean-up day today for anyone who has community service work that they need to complete. Clean up is from 9am until noon at Elmer Quinn Park. Be sure to check in with CSW Coordinator Tasheyna Sohappy.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am and from 4-5pm there’s a Wellbriety meeting. Anxiety group will resume August 29th.

Senator Wyden will hold his Jefferson County Town Hall tomorrow (8/16) at 10:00 a.m. at the Madras Performing Arts Center.

The annual Crawdad Festival in Culver is happening tomorrow (8/16). There’s a parade at 10am that starts at City Hall and the festival goes until 4 in the park. There will be live music, free kids activities, food booths and vendors.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is hosting a softball and baseball tournament for all tribal youth and community members August 29-31 at Juniper Hills Park in Madras. There’s no entry fee and they’re taking five 10-player teams in each division – 8 & under, 10 & under, 12 & under, 14 & under and high school. They’ll also have a t-ball super draft game for 5- & 6-year-olds. They are also looking to hire experienced umpires & bookkeepers age 13 and older. For more information email Jaycelene.Frank@wstribes.org or call 541-615-0116.

Anyone interested in using the Community Center facilities including the social hall or the pavilion should complete a building use request that can be picked up at the Recreation Office. Call 541-553-3243 if you have questions.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. Voc Rehab is accepting new clients and welcomes folks to drop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. For more information call 541-553-4952.

If you’re without your WIC benefits or have missed WIC appointments – call today and get scheduled! Walk-ins are welcomed! 541-553-2352

The Warm Springs Adoption Election Ballots have been mailed to all Tribal Member voters on and off the Reservation. This is a vote by mail ballot with all ballots needing to be received in the mail, at the address on the ballot envelope, by August 27th. There will be no ballot drop box or in person voting so ballots should be put in the mail no later than August 20th to make sure they make it in time. Ballots do you have your name on the back of return envelope and you need to sign by your name. Postage is already paid. If you already sent in your ballot without a signature – your ballot will still be counted. Make sure you use ink to mark the ballot and fill in all the bubbles to indicate your vote. There is a 50% voter turnout requirement for this Adoption Election to be valid – so please participate and talk with your family and friends and let them know to send their ballots in the mail today.

Tribal Council will hold Pre-Budget Meetings Tuesday August 26th at the Simnasho Longhouse and on Wednesday, August 27th at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. Dinners are at 6pm, meetings follow at 7.

Madras High School’s Buffs Are Back BBQ for all grades will be on September 2nd from 4:30-6:30pm. They’ll have got dogs, chips and water available for everyone at no cost. Students can learn about clubs and activities available at MHS plus get schedules, lockers, parking passes, ASB cards and order year books.