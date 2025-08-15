KWSO News 8/15/25

Red Cross offering smoke detector assistance in Warm Springs

The American Red Cross will be visiting the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs to install and provide information about smoke detectors. If you reside in the Warm Springs area and wish to have a new smoke detector installed, an old one replaced or simply want to learn more, Rose Alarcon at Senior & Disabilities can help.

You should replace smoke detectors every 10 years after their manufacture date, regardless of whether they are battery-operated or hard-wired. Additionally, it’s advisable to perform regular checkups to assess their condition, as wear and tear may necessitate earlier replacement. Call Rose Alarcon at 541-777-2785 today to be added to the smoke detector list.

First of three district pre-budget meetings held

An Agency District meeting was held last night at the Agency Longhouse. The meeting was the initial budget process meeting for the Tribes’ 2026 tribal dollars. It was an opportunity to get input from the Tribal Membership.

Pre-Budget Meetings are also scheduled for August 26th at the Simnasho Longhouse and August 27th at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. Dinners are at 6pm, meetings follow at 7.

A SURVEYis available for Tribal Members to weigh in on what priorities they are interested in seeing. The survey also allows for feedback.

County Line Fire stopped at 12 acres

Warm Springs fire personnel responded to a fire yesterday afternoon off of County Line and the F-120 Roads. Warm Springs Fire Management crews and engines and Fire and Safety personnel were quickly on scene. The fire grew to roughly 12 acres until forward progression was stopped about an hour after it was first reported. One northbound lane of Highway 26 was closed for the afternoon while mop up work was completed.

Museum at Warm Springs awarded $1.5 Million from the state

The Museum at Warm Springs has been awarded $1.5 million in state funding for the renewal of its popular, though aging, Permanent Exhibit. According to yesterday’s press release, the funding officially kicks off The Museum’s capital campaign for the project to update technical equipment and provide more information on the progress of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

The Museum at Warm Springs was one of 13 Oregon arts and cultural organizations that was awarded state funding, which will be distributed through the Cultural Resources Economic Fund (CREF). Museum staff worked in close cooperation with the Cultural Advocacy Coalition of Oregon — the only statewide nonprofit dedicated to advocating for public support of the arts, culture, heritage, and humanities — throughout the application and legislative process.

Museum Executive Director Elizabeth Woody said, “The estimated budget for Permanent Exhibit renewal is more than $3 million,” and the funding she says, “is an excellent head start for the project.” Fundraising to reach their goal is now one of the Museum’s primary objectives.