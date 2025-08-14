KWSO News 8/14/25

Congressional town hall to discuss health care tonight in Madras

The Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) represents a diverse community of more than 24,000 nurses and healthcare professionals throughout the state and they are hosting a congressional town hall in Madras this evening. They will discuss the impacts of Medicaid cuts in the “Big Beautiful Bill” and their impact on hospitals, patients, and communities in Central Oregon.

The event will feature U.S. Rep. Janelle Bynum (OR-5), ONA President Tamie Cline, RN, and other community leaders. U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz (OR-2) has been invited however has not confirmed attendance.

Speakers will address how federal Medicaid cuts could threaten access to care, reduce essential hospital services, and worsen staffing shortages in rural and underserved communities. The town hall is from 6-7pm at the Madras Performing Arts Center.

Sherars Falls eel harvesting 2025 regulations

Eel fishing at Sherars Falls is currently open 24 hours per day Friday, Saturday and Sunday for general subsistence harvest, according to the 2025 Eel Fishery Regulations. Per Resolution No. TRIBAL RESOLUTION NO. 13,240 approving the regulations, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are solely for research tagging operations.

Branch of Natural Resources personnel will monitor and enforce the fishery with regard to Warm Springs members participating in the 2025 fishing season at Sherars Falls. Tribal members do need to carry tribal enrollment cards to fish under claim of treaty rights.

Wasco County Fair time!

The Wasco County Fair & Rodeo opens today at the Tygh Valley Fairgrounds. Today for opening-day admission is free for everyone. Warm Springs Tribal Members can get in free all days. On Saturday at 5:00 in the Family Stage area, the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will have a cultural showcase which includes tribal dancing. The rodeo is Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30.